Nigerian singer Davido’s baby mama Larissa, became another trending topic online as she celebrated fathers

The beauty model took to social media to comment on this year’s Father Day’s celebration

Larissa’s message spurred controversy online as fans and netizens fired her with questions on her relationship with the singer

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido’s fourth baby mama, Larissa, has caught the attention of many with her Father’s Day message.

The beauty model, who is based in London, took to her X account to celebrate fathers but emphasised active fathers.

Davido’s 4th baby mama trends online with her Father's Day message. Credit: @larissalondon, @davido

Source: Instagram

In her post, she wrote:

“God bless all the active dads. Happy Father’s Day.”

Fans and netizens who came across attacked Lassira for her statement, with some inquiring about her relationship with the musician.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Davido’s baby mama’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mendie878 said:

"Is David the only baby daddy in nigeria. Wizkid has many baby mama's but i know without david you people can't breath."

insta_glos said:

"E dey give you money abi e no dey give you money? Which one be active dad matter inside. You wan make e come dey chill with una? That one is not acceptable."

tasharrh said:

"God bless Davido.. he loves all his kids❤️❤️❤️."

yugosgram said:

"She has more than one baby daddy tho."

_hrmsylvia__ said:

"I remember when she used to form I’m the peaceful one . It didn’t seem like his presence was a big deal . All of a sudden you want his presence."

meme_melanin23 wrote:

"The comment section is a mess.She didn’t even drag Davido now 🤦🏾‍♀️."

joe89_ said:

"Next time she will close her legs to married me 😂."

ogebreenda said:

"Nobody send you message sha🥹."

adeola_132 said:

"Ona go see say him house dey sweet ona go start to dey find agenda for where he no deyuna go dey alrt."

browniwales said:

"You mean one night stand woman that have two different children from two different men? Abeg make una rest . This not a baby mama. She’s a baby machine."

accura.8 said:

"David need to protect his babymama from constant bully from his fans. It doesn’t make sense. You are protecting chioma but allowing your dogs to insult your other baby mamas. SMH 🤦🏽‍♀️."

dishes_by_udy said:

"Hmmm! Na by force?"

tollylondon said:

"When you want trap am and still expected him to leave his wife for you this is what you get. You go cry more than the pikin. This is to all of them not only her. I hope women learn from all these baby mamas. You wanted the money now you got it and it’s still not enough for Una now you want more. It’s impossible 🙅."

tuutuade12 said:

"Leave davido alone, she has other baby daddy, davido is not her only baby daddy."

savagetrapqueen2300 said:

"Omo una be enablers ohhh, was he married when he impregnated her? NO!!!! But what do I know? Abeg no carry frustration come meet me, we go go, band 4 band."

Davido marks Imade's birthday

In a previous report by Legit.ng Davido showered sweet birthday wishes on his daughter, Imade Adeleke, who just clocked 10.

The proud dad took to his Instagram story to share an adorable photo from Imade’s Arabian-themed birthday shoot.

Davido hailed his daughter over her new age as he penned down a powerful note for her, triggering reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng