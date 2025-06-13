Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham trended online following her recent largesse towards secondary pupils

The movie star took a number of students who scored above 35o in their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams

A video went viral showing the actress with the students at a cinema hall as she gave them free tickets to her new movie

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has shown support towards secondary school students who excelled in their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams.

A video went viral, showing the moment he actress decided to host those with 350 score and above at the cinema.

Toyin Abraham gave out free tickets for her new movie, Iyalode, which premiered in Nigerian cinemas on June 6, 2025.

She further addressed the pupils and encouraged cultural integration within themselves.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Toyin Abraham blasted her colleague Mercy Aigbe for her dress at a movie premiere.

Aigbe uploaded videos and photographs of her attire on Instagram, which caught the attention of Abraham and thousands of others. Toyin criticised Aigbe in her comment section for dressing too extravagantly for another person's movie launch. She also jokingly urged the mother of two not to overdress for her movie premiere in June 2025 or risk being bounced at the entrance.

Toyin wrote: “For another person premiere u dress like this😂😂😂😂June first u will sleep at the entrance of imax, bet with me😏😏😏😏.”

Responding to her, Aigbe told her colleague that she is bringing her A-game to the premiere as she would slay harder.

“Yinmu! Iyalode premiere is my premiere! It’s my movie and ama slay hard! If you like slack! Ko kan mi”.

Legit.ng also reported that Fatima Ogunsanya, the elder sister of Toyin Abraham, recently shared insights about their childhood during an interview with social media host Spiritofsaco.

Fatima, who now lives in Canada, was asked about Toyin’s personality while growing up with her siblings.

According to Fatima, Toyin, who recently supported her colleague Iyabo Ojo at her daughter’s wedding, has never put extra effort into her acting career because it comes natural to her. She revealed that Toyin would wake up every day calling herself a star, maintaining this positive mindset despite the challenges their family faced.

In the interview, Fatima recounted that life was tough during their younger years, but Toyin consistently kept a positive attitude. She often spoke encouraging words in Yoruba, reinforcing her hopeful outlook. Fatima also acknowledged the many hardships Toyin has endured but expressed gratitude that her sister remained strong through it all.

Fatima added that those born for greatness typically face significant challenges that they must overcome.

Toyin Abraham speaks about competition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abraham marked the feat that Funke Akindele had achieved in the movie industry after recalling their years of rivalry.

According to her, the two of them were once rivals in the industry, and they splashed dirt and dust in the process. But they were able to get over their challenge.

