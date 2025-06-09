A video of Pastor Jerry Eze introducing his daughter at a Christian conference has gone viral on social media

The NSPPD pastor also made a funny remark about accepting the bride price for his daughter's hand in marriage soon

Pastor Jerry Eze's introduction of his beautiful daughter has also sparked reactions, as many left comments about her appearance

Pastor Jerry Eze, of Streams of Joy International, and New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD), an online digital prayer platform on YouTube, was among the popular men of God who attended the Accelerate Conference 2025 at Elevation Church in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

A video from Pastor Jerry's sermon captured the moment he introduced his daughter, Samara, amid cheers from the congregation.

Another clip captured the clergyman's beautiful daughter standing as she beamed with a smile.

The highlight of the video was the moment Pastor Jerry joked about being ready to accept a bride price in future.

"I will be collecting bride price very soon," Pastor Jerry Eze said in the funny video.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze went viral after a video of him walking one of his longest-serving members down the aisle.

The video showed the cleric being welcomed by the bride’s family, as it appeared she was unaware of his presence.

A clip captured her reaction as she went to her knees, filled with emotion after she spotted him.

The video showing the moment Pastor Jerry Eze introduced his daughter at Lagos conference is below:

Reactions trail video of Pastor Jerry's daughter

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens dropped comments about the clergyman's daughter's appearance and outfit. Read them below:

agboodey said:

"Now, see how a daughter of a man of God looks like...so much peace, love and warmth exuding from her."

tonysroz commented:

"She’s beautiful and smiles like her mom."

blessmyworldo_ said:

"That moment was so lovely, I am glad I attended accelerate2025 I will continue to shine."

Emem Akpabio commented:

"There's no dull moment where you are, Papa. I love you to the moon and back. May God continue to give you all round expansion."

officialobiageli said:

"She's so beautiful she got her Mum's beautiful and contagious smiles."

Comfort Gregory said:

"Samara is all grown."

Echendu Favy commented:

"Omo the daughter has really grown o...."

ethanakpann said:

"I don position sir."

homefront_interior_furniture said:

"She is so pretty."

ChIkaodi Sandra said:

"Beautiful daughter of my spiritual father."

Joseph Nya said:

"Gold diggers please stay away."

