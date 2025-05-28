Daniella Edochie is letting everyone know she’s more than just a pretty face as she shared a new clip online

The youngster, who recently celebrated her 20th birthday, showed off her smoking hot body in a new video

Daniella shared the video on social media, using one of Bobrisky’s viral audios, leaving many with a lot to say

May and Yul Edochie’s daughter, Daniella, sparked reactions online following a new social media post that caught many people’s attention.

The social media influencer posted a video showing off her glowing, fresh skin and hot body. In the video, she noted that she is not just about a pretty face but also has a banging body to go with it.

May and Yul Edochie's daughter Daniella sparked reactions online. Credit: @d3forareason, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Daniella's video captured her rocking a cream cropped top and white baggie joggers, that exposed her belly bottom and slim waist line.

Her post has captured the hearts of socials media suers, who showered her with beautiful comments.

This comes after her father, Mr Yul Edochie, shared the first picture of his baby girl with his second wife, Judy Austin.

Daniella wrote:

"It’s not only my face o🤣🤣 My skin is literally smooth spotless."

Watch the video here:

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie was faced with massive backlash as he made his way online after ignoring his daughter Danielle on her birthday.

Legit.ng reported that Danielle Edochie added another year on April 10 and was celebrated by her mum, including her father’s colleagues.

Hours after the significant celebration, Yul made an announcement on his Instagram page that got many people pouncing on him.

Reactions as Daniella boasts of her body

Read some reactions below:

@jennyy_collections said:

"😂😂😂 u re beautiful darling."

@teenaaluv1234 said:

"We the QueenMayNation love you pretty Daniella."

@chinny_classic_crafts said:

"U are pretty bbay gul."

@stylebysaroniha said:

"Am her stylist so take my word for it her skin is flawless."

@bunyenyezijesca said:

"You are indeed beautiful and with brain."

@iamfeliciaabbey said:

"If you see our baby Danie , you go shut up 😍."

@giftdubemudeogo said:

"😍😍😍😍 so beautiful you are everything my love."

May And Yul Edochie's Daniella shows off her hot body online. Credit: @d3forareason

Source: Instagram

@ab_igail4382 said:

"Omo ninja no fit u need to go to America because this beauty is super 😍😍❤️❤️."

@loisodowayegmail.c said:

"It's only my face that is beautiful."

@sundayosuala said:

"Bobrisky where out thou come oo sumbdy is trying to do sumtin ooo."

@mhame.adwoa said:

"We will call you obaa soono in Ghana woho twa❤️❤️."

@abagbodi said:

"The most beautiful of them alllll, don't play."

Danielle Edochie shares video in luxurious mansion

In a previous report by Legit.ng, May Edochie's daughter Danielle shared a video of her creating visual content at the mansion which she called home.

Aside from Danielle, her younger brother Karl was also spotted in the video, which is rumoured to be May Edochie's house.

As expected, the video has spurred comments from online users, as many couldn't help but talk about the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng