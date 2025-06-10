Rita Edochie has shared a video and inspired her fans with some nuggets about life, legacy and social media

In her post, she displayed her backside while catwalking for her fans, she also warned about trending for the wrong reasons

Fans in the comment section deciphered whom she was talking about, they called the name of the person and tagged her

Rita Edochie has shared a new video in which she flaunts her well-endowed backside while offering a motivational speech to her fans.

In the post, she walked back and forth, showcasing her curves and smiling at the camera.

Rita Edochie send message to her fans. Photo credit@riatedochie/@yinkathesien9

Source: Instagram

In the caption, the actress, who is known for supporting May Edochie, mentioned that she forgot to wish her fans a happy week.

She used the opportunity to remind her followers to maintain a clean record and conduct themselves with integrity and morality, regardless of the challenges they face. Rita also encouraged them to stay focused and keep pushing forward.

Rita Edochie shares more nuggets of wisdom

Further sharing valuable advice, Rita Edochie reminded her fans that we live in a digital age where the Internet never forgets. She emphasized that every action, decision, and behavior contributes to one's legacy, and before making any move, one should consider the long-term impact.

Rita Edochie wishes fans a happy week with new post. Photo credit@ritaediochie

Source: Instagram

While she acknowledged that it’s good to trend and have a media presence, she stressed that it should be for the right reasons by making a positive impact. Rita also advised against seeking attention for negativity, which might lead to temporary fame but ultimately damages one’s reputation.

Her post comes amid a public call-out of Yinka, Linc Edochie’s wife, on social media over her age and appearance, as well as a feud between Yinka and May Edochie’s fans.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Rita Edochie's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to Rita Edochie's video as seen below:

@isiohac wrote:

"You've said it all. He that has ears let him hear."

@bunyenyezijesca shared:

"Younger than the old new bride ."

@mayhive said:

"Wise words, your digital footprints matters. Keep it clean and on the right path. Strive to be known for something positive, inspiring, and uplifting. Standing against injustice and speaking out where necessary."

@march2283 commented:

"Yinka I know u follow mama Rita .this message is for you hope u done hear?"

@ranastarry reacted:

"Don't mind that transgender feeling funky ."

@egroeg80 stated:

"linc seems like Mama dey respect you plenty oh. Otherwise your so called wife would have collect."

@dynamic_queen_may shared:

"Yimu come and comment on how gorgeous this is now o.I don't think you'll like this one because you all 8t the truth. Oya unfollow mama like your co-horts. Mama message well received."

Rita Edochie shades Judy Austin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rita had shared what she thought about Judy Austin's prayer for Yul Edochie, describing her as Delilah.

The veteran film star said there are some prayers that can't work no matter how Judy tries to pull down the skies.

It will not be the first time that Rita Edochie will be tackling Judy, and her followers shared what they thought about the younger actress' prayers.

