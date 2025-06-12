Nigerian socialite and Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, has retaliated against her ex-brother-in-law, Linc Edochie, on social media

May Edochie made the online move a few days after it was discovered that Linc had unfollowed her on Instagram

May’s reaction to Linc’s action drew the attention of many netizens, and it became a trending topic on social media

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie, has taken action against her brother-in-law, Linc, on social media.

Recall that the drama between May and Linc started after he privately remarried another woman named Yinka after his first marriage hit the rocks. Linc’s new wife, Yinka, then made it a point to fire shots at May on social media, leading to online drama between fans.

May Edochie takes action against Linc Edochie. Photos: @mayyuledochie, @lincedochie

Source: Instagram

Shortly after Yinka faced backlash from May’s fans, it was discovered that her husband, Linc, who used to be one of May’s supporters, had unfollowed her on Instagram.

May Edochie retaliates against Linc

It did not take long for netizens to notice that Linc Edochie had unfollowed May on Instagram, and it became headline news on social media.

However, a few days after the development, May retaliated by also unfollowing Linc. A look through her following list showed that her brother-in-law was no longer listed.

See a screenshot below:

Reactions as May Edochie unfollows Linc Edochie

May Edochie’s move of unfollowing Linc Edochie on social media was met with a series of reactions from Nigerians. Many of them supported Yul’s first wife for returning Linc’s energy:

Betzoom said:

“No time for nonsense. They are not her God. Aura for Aura. I love the new May.”

Official_ladyg01 wrote:

“The queen herself! All of them join together dem no reach! Carry go my Queen 😍.”

Queendoris11 said:

“I like how she’s dealing with them with silent.”

Uniquevirginhaiir_02 said:

“yes oo I love my queen no noise 😂 energy for energy. egwusi for egwusi, oha for oha 🙌.”

Chinatuloisy said:

“As it should be , WELDONE my Queen ❤️.”

Kunda_dk said:

“Aura for aura all 2025!”

Bbadalawrence said:

“The energy we've been waiting for 👏 God will continue to elevate you in the presence of your enemies. Queen MAY 🥰.”

Flavia_omonigho1 wrote:

“Omo family will always support their son no matter what this is a clear example.”

Oliviathebosslady said:

“Better no time for negative mindset. Always good to identify your enemy on time.”

Ella_elle111 said:

“Very demure , very cutesy 😍.”

Missjuma said:

“Yes oooo!!!💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 The Queen of Hearts is too booked and busy, to be following n0nsense. 🔥🔥🔥.”

Amarannetv wrote:

“They always come for her first.”

Fans react as May Edochie retaliates after Linc Edochie unfollowed her. Photos: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

May Edochie's fans respond to Linc's wife

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, May Edochie’s fans responded to Yul's older brother’s new wife, Yinka Omolola, over the recent accusation she made.

Recall that some online users had dragged the Edochie family, especially their father, Peter, for watching his sons get married twice.

Yinka went berserk on May Edochie’s fans, claiming that they attacked her online over her marriage to Linc, prompting their response.

