An update by NAPTIP declaring singer Speed Darlington as wanted has gone viral on social media

Speed Darlington's last post before he was declared wanted by NAPTIP, has, however, triggered reactions from social media users.

Legit.ng recently reported that singer Speed Darlington was declared wanted for alleged offences

Nigerian netizens have flooded the official Instagram page of singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington or Akpi, after he was declared wanted by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Legit.ng previously reported that NAPTIP declared Speed Darlington wanted for alleged offences including cyberbullying.

Speed Darlington shares video of him onboard a plane.

Source: Instagram

This was after the singer failed to honour NAPTIP’s invitation for questioning over a viral Instagram video where he claimed to have slept with a 15-year-old girl, sparking reactions online.

Before declaring him wanted, the agency had summoned him on May 28, 2025, to appear at its Abuja headquarters on May 30, 2025.

However, Speed Darlington failed to show up, citing prior commitments. He proposed an alternative date of June 26, which NAPTIP rejected, stating that the matter was of urgent national importance, and gave him another opportunity to appear on June 2, 2025.

Speed Darlington's fans query his destination as he shared a video of him onboard a plane. Credit: speeddarlington.

Source: Instagram

Speed Darlington's last post triggers reactions

The singer's last post shared on Thursday, June 26, showed him onboard a plane.

While Speed Darlington didn't share details about where he was headed, he, however, wrote in a caption, "Going to see #VillageGirl."

The video showing Speed Darlington onboard a plane is below:

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as social media users flooded Speed Darlington's comment section as many informed him he has been declared wanted by NAPTIP.

Read the comments below:

hardeydeji101 wrote:

"Akpi, dem don declare you wanted Ooo."

idrisaizen reacted:

"Village on air Egypt?? He is running for now but will be back."

james_anikpe said:

"Presido l hear say you are unwanted."

a.b.o.y5 reacted:

"Senior man they don declare you wanted o"

1billionwings said:

"Weyrey don japa Naptip de find you."

destinyiyoha97 said:

"Presido don miaun, e nor go come back until them settle the matter."

5g_network12 commented:

"Abeg anywhere you Dey stay safe my presido."

wink_davee said:

"Akpi where u dey I am Judas .. buh na modern one I be we go share funds i no greedy."

frankrichboyjnr001 said:

"No be person dem Dey find be this??"

kingamaz11 said:

"Oh boy, you dey wanted now for Nigeria…. If you love yourself do the needful before them use interpol follow you up."

princeobinna535 commented:

"E come be like say akpi no too dey relevant again after him make that statement of r*aping minior."

stephen_blvck25 said:

"Since wey you come out from prison you no dey shave your beards again."

Speed Darlington speaks on allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington addressed the criticisms that followed his alleged confession in a viral video.

Amid calls for the singer's arrest, Speed Darlington, in a video, claimed he made the alleged confession to gain attention.

According to the singer, artists in the music industry thrive on controversy. He also put out an apology to his fans following the backlash he faced.

Source: Legit.ng