Super Eagles stars Osimhen and Boniface linked up with rapper OdumoduBlvck while in Nigeria, and a now-viral video from the visit has stirred emotions on social media

In the trending clip, the rapper’s mum walked in and anointed the footballers, who had just finished eating Eba and Egusi, sparking reactions over the African mum moment

While some Nigerians praised the spiritual blessing, others joked that Boniface needed it more

Nigerians online are having a field day reacting to a now-viral video of rapper OdumoduBlvck’s mum blessing Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface during a friendly visit.

In the trending footage, the footballers, back home for summer break after a long European season, were seen at Odumodu’s house enjoying a hearty bowl of Eba and Egusi soup before being anointed by the rapper’s mother.

The unexpected moment of spirituality caught many off guard as Odumodu’s mum appeared with a bottle of oil, placed her hands on their heads, and muttered words of prayer.

The footballers received the blessings with cheerful smiles, while Odumodu looked on.

See the video here:

Reactions from fans on X (formerly Twitter):

The moment has since gone viral, sparking an avalanche of commentary.

@sajoba_ commented:

"Nigerian moms, things of the world no concern them o. Heavenly race kowai."

@POLYMATHIZZY stated:

"I no wan hear say since Odumodu mama anoint Osimhen and Boniface, dem no dey score again… X agenda."

@Magik_jay_ wrote:

" I love the bromace and how these footballers link up with musicians."

@MillyDanielUtd noted:

"Fact is if I became someone great tomorrow, I won’t be able to enjoy this… No mom to bless my homies. This makes me miss her even more."

@Etiese382701:

"Which kind play be this, Victor Boniface is the only one that needs the anointing."

@e_ewaede reacted:

"So OD been dey collect anointing steady dey whine us for studio."

@humphramania opined:

"Sincerely, not everything should be camera-worthy."

@ISemilor4130 commented:

"Normal African mother moves nau. Make una no tear the woman clothes."

@BankyGee_ said:

"Just get money for this life. Na everybody dem anoint. Na only Osimhen and Boniface dem mention."

@iam_paulzy commented:

"Make dem carry the anointing go Euro 2025 o, na only that prayer fit win us trophy now!"

@realchukzy101 said:

"This na correct combo – egusi, anointing and vibes! Next season go hot pass fire!"

