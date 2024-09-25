Victor Boniface has continued to delight fans with his performances since his transfer to Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen

The Nigerian forward, who has often found the back of the net with some consistency, is reported to be courting transfer interest across Europe

A report of an English Premier League powerhouse weighing the potential of completing a deal for the Nigerian striker has surfaced

Victor Boniface has continued to light up the German Bundesliga since his transfer to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Nigerian forward, who, despite suffering a lengthy injury, finished as the top scorer for The Black and Reds, has continued this new season where he left off.

Victor Boniface celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg at BayArena on September 22, 2024. Image: Leon Kuegeler.

Source: Getty Images

The versatile Nigerian forward has been involved in five goals in his six appearances, according to data courtesy of FotMob—a performance that has largely not gone unnoticed.

Amid the seemingly impressive display from the forward, a report courtesy of DeadlineDayLive reveals that Premier League outfit Chelsea is keeping a close tab on the Nigerian forward.

Chelsea monitoring Boniface?

According to the report, the Premier League side has had the Nigerian forward on their radar for several weeks and has sent scouts to monitor the progress and performance of the 23-year-old.

Since the takeover by Todd Boehly and his consortium in May 2022, Chelsea has seemingly shifted its transfer policy toward acquiring young talent—making Boniface a perfect fit.

Despite his relatively young age, the Bayer Leverkusen star boasts a wealth of experience across European football, which serves as an added advantage for the forward.

According to data from Transfermarkt, the Super Eagles forward currently has a transfer value in the region of €43 million.

Chelsea is considering the possibility of signing a new striker to bolster its attack, and Boniface could be the ideal forward for the West London outfit.

Maresca speaks on Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Chelsea coach, Enzo Maresca, has provided a new update on the potential signing of Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian forward, who recently completed a transfer to Galatasaray, continues to attract significant transfer interest from Chelsea.

In the aftermath of the West London side's win over Barrow, the Italian manager provided an update on the club’s position regarding signing Osimhen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng