Footballers Victor Osimhen and Boniface had a night out with rapper Odumodublvck days ago

Osimhen shared a photo from the night with Odumodu, leaving out the Bayer Leverkusen striker

The Germany-based forward has hit out at the Galatasaray forward and the Declan Rice crooner

Victor Boniface is not letting it go after Victor Osimhen and Odumodublvck left him out of the pictures after the three had a night out in Lagos.

Nigerian footballers are on holiday, and a few of them came home to enjoy the nightlife in Lagos, shutting down clubs and meeting other celebrities and influencers.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans after winning the Turkish title. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen and Boniface hung out with rapper Odumodu, and the Galatasaray forward shared photos on social media, excluding the ones involving the Bayer Leverkusen star.

Boniface fires back at Osimhen and Odumodu

Boniface did not like that he was left out of the pictures shared by Osimhen, and he shared pictures including all three on his social media pages with a reactive caption.

“As una no post me, make I post am myself,” he wrote.

Fans reacted to the post claiming Boniface was pained, while some others expected more pettiness from him.

@Lifeofnez1 replied:

“As I no see the picture, I know say you go post am yourself. Me self pin wait you 📍”

@ELIANXCHANGE replied:

“You for cover their faces with emojis. I thought you were petty 😂”

@IbraheemSZN replied:

“You for do your own back. Crop dem commot or use emoji cover their faces 😂😂🤝🏾”

@StarboyEazy_ replied:

“Post yourself still add them join.... u no even look sey dem sly you before, @boniface_jrn too real joor😂❤️”

Osimhen and Boniface to join new clubs

Beyond their shenanigans on holiday, Boniface and Osimhen have decisions to make over their futures as they are likely to play for new clubs next season.

Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently this summer after spending last season on loan at Galatasaray, after the Italian club botched his permanent move last summer.

Saudi giants Al-Hilal have made concrete efforts to sign him but have been unsuccessful. Napoli accepted their €75 million offer, which meets their valuation of the player.

They offered the player a lucrative salary, but he rejected four different offers up to €45 million, forcing the 2024 Saudi champions to leave the negotiation table.

Galatasaray are now the favourites to sign him, having also offered a huge €26 million salary, including bonuses, and will have no problem triggering his release clause.

According to United Stand, Manchester United have rejoined the race for Osimhen on the condition that he shows genuine interest and lowers his wage demands, the same conditions Chelsea gave him.

Victor Boniface during warmup before Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund. Photo by Oliver Kaelke.

Source: Getty Images

Boniface also faces an uncertain future at Bayer Leverkusen, with new boss Erik ten Hag reportedly not putting him in his plans after replacing Xabi Alonso.

The Nigerian was close to joining Al-Nassr in January, but the deal broke down after Cristiano Ronaldo's club opted to sign Colombian Jhon Duran instead.

Osimhen scores wonder goal in Lagos

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen scored a cracking goal while playing football on a mini-pitch with his friends during his holiday in Lagos.

The Galatasaray loan forward received the ball on the right wing, skipped past an opponent and unleashed a ferocious shot from his weaker left foot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng