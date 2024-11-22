BBNaija star Phyna has announced on social media that she is dropping her family’s surname

In a viral post on X (Twitter), the reality show star raised concerns about the situation surrounding her birth

Phyna’s post went viral on social media and got several netizens worried about her mental wellbeing

BBNaija star Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has announced that she will drop her family’s surname.

Just recently, the BBN Level Up winner took to her official X (Twitter) page to explain to the public that she will no longer be going by the name ‘Otabor’ while revealing that she seems to have no family members.

In the viral tweet, the reality star-turned-actress said that nobody seems to know how she came about, but she is still searching for answers.

Fans react as BBNaija's Phyna drops family's surname. Photos: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna admitted that she has been having a rough time lately and doesn’t have the right words to describe her feelings.

She spoke about her upbringing and how she was tossed around from one relative to the other while growing up. According to her, she should have suspected that something was wrong, but she was too young.

She wrote:

“I am publicly dropping my family surname OTABOR… it has been proven that I actually have no family and nobody knows how I came about…. I’m still searching for answers though… it’s been rough with me lately…… I’m in a place where I can’t even describe how I feel or what to call what I’m going through rn. Going up and the way I was toss around relative I should suspected but guess I was too young… omo my head wan tear!!!!!!”

See Phyna’s tweet below:

Fans react as Phyna drops family’s surname

Phyna’s announcement about dropping her surname, as well as the issues surrounding her upbringing, was met with sympathetic reactions from some netizens after her post went viral. Read what some of them had to say below:

This tweep advised Phyna to find joy within herself:

Queen Polly prayed for Phyna to pull through:

This fan said Phyna should not let her family stress her:

Read more comments on Instagram below:

The_fitarchitect:

“Y’all should take it easy on this lady. A lil kindness won’t hurt . Nobody here knows what she’s going through.”

Zahraashuaibu:

“Sending hugs Phyna....it is sad that Only you understand what you're going through.”

Rosythrone:

“Sometimes your real enemy is your family.”

Her_royal_reign:

“People are going through it; I hope these blogs show her kindness.”

glambyadu:

“She is talking now but no one is reading to think deeply,everyone is covered by their emotions towards her but no one is seeing that she is going through a lot, God forbid something happens to her enemy, it is still you people that will say she should have talked…I just hope she finds peace.”

justdanza.4:

“People with good family will say she’s capping… better go and thank your God.”

Amaka_benny:

“Even if you're not a fan. Just be kind with your words, only her understands how she feels.”

Deevally:

“Sadly if she's not 10 feet under, her family will not rest. You won't understand until you're in her shoes.”

Marrzofficial:

“This is sad though.”

geomara_ij:

“OMO!!! I dey wonder with her too cus the amount of disgrace she don receive from that her family eeh, see.. if your strength comes from your family no internet tolls will break you, but in her case the tolls comes from her family 😢.”

How Phyna's father called her out

Meanwhile in 2023, Legit.ng reported that Phyna's father, Felix Otabor, called her out in the media after she won the BBNaija reality show.

In his interview with Vanguard Newspaper, the heartbroken man said Phyna had not returned home since her win and had refused to keep her promises.

Calling on Nigerians for help, Mr Otabor said he only sees his daughter online when she shares new photos.

Source: Legit.ng