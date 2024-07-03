Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW’s ex-wife, has finally shared her story on social media

In a video making the rounds, Sheila reacted to claims that she had tried to come between Isreal’s relationship with Davido

Sheila’s disclosure about what transpired triggered numerous reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian socialite Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare is back in the news after his ex-wife, Sheila, opened up on what transpired between them.

Recall that Isreal and Sheila’s separation was a messy one, with several messy claims making the rounds on social media, one of which was that Sheila tried to end her ex-husband’s relationship with his boss, Davido.

Fans react as Isreal DMW's ex-wife speaks. Photos: @Isrealdmw

However, in a new development, Sheila finally broke her silence on the matter and explained what transpired from her point of view.

I made suggestions to Isreal as a wife - Sheila

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Sheila said she never criticised Israel’s relationship with Davido. According to her, she only made suggestions to him as a wife.

She explained that, as a matter of fact, she was behind the scenes most of the time, taking their photos and making videos of them. Sheila said that she had raised other personal things with Isreal and that she didn’t kick against his relationship with Davido.

In her words:

“I did not criticise Isreal’s relationship with Davido. I made suggestions as a wife but there was never any point when I said ‘no don’t do this, why are you doing this? Don’t do that…’ In fact I dey behind the scenes most times, I take pictures, I make videos. I just had other personal stuff between us that I raised with him, but I never at any point said ‘stop working for Davido, why are you working for Davido’, I never did that.”

See the video snippet below:

Watch the full video below:

Netizens react as Isreal DMW’s ex-wife breaks silence

Sheila Courage’s explanation about the rumours of her trying to end Isreal DMW and Davido’s relationship triggered reactions from some Nigerians. Read what they had to say about it below:

beautyaddict.ng1:

“That private jet wey juju enter Don dey hungry am. Ole.”

didi.collections.ng:

“A good wife that wants the best for her husband would suggest what will make him successful. There's nothing wrong with what she did.”

mys_winnie:

“She wanted more for him as a man,I see nothing wrong there.”

Littlefinestnoelreal:

“In this life don’t let social media be your in-laws, now you using style to come back to him , where are your social media in-laws advising you the other time , to my opinion if you want a relationship to last long don’t bring it to social media.”

Isaac_ella1:

“U want Israel to start disturbing us when he wakes up eh madam.”

Niikelz:

“Abeg oohh. We’re not ready for you and juju’s brouhaha Na raining season we dey.”

tufab:

“This girl just dey manipulate Israel with scope. Now she don dy shalaye, she’s missing marriage . Matter wey we don move on from. Now u go make Juju post for story or start to dy miss Sheila but won’t have the Courage to say it. ”

Ikeobiebukasamuel:

“Your suggestion can't make him rich. He loves Davido so much that's y you were jealous. Besides Davidona man nah... So your husband no fit get tight friend or helper? Some women sha.”

dfw_ogor:

“I see nothing wrong with a woman advising the husband to get multiple means of income.”

