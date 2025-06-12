Festus Ojo responded hilariously after fans bombarded him with questions about his marriage plans following his sister Priscilla’s lavish wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux

He shared a funny video with a funny caption, sparking reactions from admirers and followers who flooded his comments with jokes,

Netizens playfully pressure Festus to tie the knot soon, with some volunteering to be his wife and others giving him a three-year deadline

The internet is buzzing with reactions after Festus Ojo, the only son of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, addressed mounting pressure from fans to get married.

This follows the glamorous wedding of his sister, Priscilla Ojo, and Tanzanian music star Juma Jux.

Festus, who has maintained a relatively private life, decided to break his silence humorously. Taking to social media, he shared a funny video with the caption:

“Pls face your own life.”

Iyabo Ojo’s son Festus speaks on marriage plans, fans drop proposals. Photos: @festo_baba/IG

Source: Instagram

This light-hearted clapback has since gone viral, triggering a wave of playful and love-struck reactions from netizens, especially those curious to know when he’ll follow in his sister’s footsteps.

Festus’ subtle shade comes after fans watched his sister’s luxurious wedding unfold in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, with many describing it as nothing short of a fairytale.

The destination ceremony, attended by stars and family members, got social media buzzing, and now, all eyes seem to be on her brother.

See the video here:

Netizens react with humour and proposals

Some eager fans went as far as proposing to Festus in the comment section of his post.

@eze_chioma4 wrote:

“Pls come and marry me... I’ve been eyeing you for a long time because I love you and I promise to take care of you.”

Another fan, @nnekaaaaaaa, jokingly gave him an ultimatum:

“No worry, we go give you like tiri years, if not na to bring wife give you by force.”

Others took the humorous route, teasing and joking with Festus about the pressure.

@precious_oz said:

“Na asoebi we dey wait for.”

@front_w00d added:

“Karibu everyone. I’m not the groom, I’m the groom’s uncle.”

One user, @oosha_yourthoughtstalkshow, jokingly laid claim to Festus:

“@festo_baba did you let them know I’m your soon-to-be bride? Even mother-in-law @iyaboojofespris is excited. Can’t wait to walk down the aisle.”

Others like @bami2_3 and @ibukunoluwapos were more direct in their comments:

“That one concern you o, when are you getting married?”

“Those wey gentle for face dey always bad.”

He shared a funny video with a funny caption, sparking reactions from admirers. Photos: @festo_baba/IG

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo gets iPhone from Funke Akindele

Legit.ng earlier reported Festus' mum, Iyabo Ojo, has shared a video showing the moment she unboxed an expensive gift from her friend and colleague, Funke Akindele.

The surprise came after a friendly banter between the two stars. Akindele had earlier teased Iyabo about changing her phone, to which Iyabo jokingly responded that she would upgrade only if Funke bought her a new one. To Iyabo’s delight, Funke delivered on the playful promise.

The surprise happened at fashion designer Veekee James’s 30th birthday celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng