Isreal DMW has expressed his desire to give love a second chance barely a year after his first marriage to Sheila Courage crashed

Davido's aide in a post that has since gone viral, listed the quality he wanted in a lady who would become his new wife

Isreal DMW's post also stirred a reaction from social media critic Verydarkman, who Facetimed him to make him an offer

Davido's logistics manager and aide, Israel Afeare, aka Israel DMW, has expressed his desire to marry for a second time, barely a year after he parted ways with his first wife, Sheila Courage, whom he married in 2022.

On Sunday, December 15, Israel DMW took to his Instagram story to share his heartfelt prayer while revealing that he wants a good wife who can cook.

"I pray for a good wife, who can cook very well Amen," he wrote in the viral post.

See a screenshot of Isreal DMW's Instastory post below:

VeryDarkman makes funny offer to Isreal DMW

After seeing Israel's post online, social media critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, decided to contact Israel DMW via FaceTime.

VDM shared a video of his chat with Israel while proposing Davido's aide. In a funny clip, the critic disclosed he would like to introduce Chef Dammy, who went viral after attempting to break Hilda Baci's record, to be his second wife.

Isreal, however, rejected VDM's offer as they burst into laughter.

Watch video of VDM's chat with Isreal DMW below:

Reactions as Isreal DMW rejects VDM's offer

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Isreal DMW's ex shares regret

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Sheila shared her story months after parting ways with Isreal.

Sheila stated that she did not regret any decision she made since falling out with her estranged husband.

However, she revealed she was greatly affected by the scandal, especially after her friend and her innocent mother were dragged into the drama.

