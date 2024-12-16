Isreal DMW Turns to Prayers for New Wife, Rejects VeryDarkMan’s Offer in Viral Video
- Isreal DMW has expressed his desire to give love a second chance barely a year after his first marriage to Sheila Courage crashed
- Davido's aide in a post that has since gone viral, listed the quality he wanted in a lady who would become his new wife
- Isreal DMW's post also stirred a reaction from social media critic Verydarkman, who Facetimed him to make him an offer
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Davido's logistics manager and aide, Israel Afeare, aka Israel DMW, has expressed his desire to marry for a second time, barely a year after he parted ways with his first wife, Sheila Courage, whom he married in 2022.
On Sunday, December 15, Israel DMW took to his Instagram story to share his heartfelt prayer while revealing that he wants a good wife who can cook.
"I pray for a good wife, who can cook very well Amen," he wrote in the viral post.
See a screenshot of Isreal DMW's Instastory post below:
VeryDarkman makes funny offer to Isreal DMW
After seeing Israel's post online, social media critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, decided to contact Israel DMW via FaceTime.
VDM shared a video of his chat with Israel while proposing Davido's aide. In a funny clip, the critic disclosed he would like to introduce Chef Dammy, who went viral after attempting to break Hilda Baci's record, to be his second wife.
Isreal, however, rejected VDM's offer as they burst into laughter.
Watch video of VDM's chat with Isreal DMW below:
Reactions as Isreal DMW rejects VDM's offer
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:
oluwabukolayeye:
"VDM CAN NOT MAKE HEAVEN."
certified_khaleed18:
"Baba say hope say Lagos boys never finish her,,she be food."
iamscott_1:
"You sure say them never finish her."
hairbysonofgrace:
"See bachelor Dey find wife for x married mam."
oyindamolaa:
"If na you talk am sha no problem see highest level of trust."
Isreal DMW's ex shares regret
Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Sheila shared her story months after parting ways with Isreal.
Sheila stated that she did not regret any decision she made since falling out with her estranged husband.
However, she revealed she was greatly affected by the scandal, especially after her friend and her innocent mother were dragged into the drama.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng