Nigerian highlife legend, Bright Chimezie, has reportedly signed a deal with Sony Music Publishing

According to reports, the 64-year-old musician collaborated with the music company to preserve his musical history

The news made the rounds on social media, and it drew the attention of Davido’s fans, who then dropped their hot takes

Nigerian highlife musician, Bright Chimezie, has signed a deal with Sony Music Publishing, to the joy of numerous fans.

Recall that Bright Chimezie recently made headlines after music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, hosted him in Lagos after being inspired by one of his songs, Because of English.

Nigerians praise Davido as Bright Chimezie signs Sony Music deal. Photos: @officialbrightchimezie, @sonymusic_wa

Source: Instagram

Vanguard reports that Sony Music announced a publishing deal with Bright Chimezie. It was gathered that the international publishing company would administer and consolidate Chimezie’s catalogue of classic songs and also protect and promote his creative legacy.

The Managing Director of Sony Music Publishing Company Nigeria, Mr Godwin Tom, said:

“Bright Chimezie’s music has transcended time and continues to resonate across borders.”

“We are honored to bring his extraordinary catalog into our family and look forward to creating new opportunities that celebrate his contributions to African music.”

Bright Chimezie also noted that his partnership with Sony Music is a necessary step to preserve our cultural and traditional heritage for generations to come. He also said:

“I’ve always believed in the power of my music to unite and inspire, and I’m thrilled to work with a global partner like Sony Music Publishing to take Zigima to the world.”

Davido’s fans react to Bright Chimezie’s Sony Music deal

Seeing as Bright Chimezie’s partnership with Sony Music came shortly after his link-up with Davido, many of OBO’s fans took to social media to react. A number of them claimed Chimezie’s association with Davido led to the Sony deal, while others recounted how OBO was accused of using the Highlife musician for clout:

Nigerians speak as Davido's fans react to Bright Chimezie's Sony Music deal. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Dr Farouk said it was because of Davido’s influence:

Damilola claimed Sony wouldn’t make a lot of money from Bright Chimezie’s music:

Elvis attributed it to Davido’s effect:

Asika celebrated the effect Davido has on the people he associates with:

This tweep criticised people who still don’t rate Davido on social media:

Ogecukwu celebrated Bright Chimezie and told him to enjoy his hard work:

This tweep celebrated Davido’s influence:

This tweep asked what songs Bright Chimezie would sing, adding that the partnership was for clout:

Bollington called Davido a great influencer who should be seen as a treasure:

Davido dragged over motive with call to Bright Chimezie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido recently made headlines after a heartwarming video of him expressing gratitude to legendary highlife musician Bright Chimezie went viral, not everyone was convinced it was purely out of love and respect.

While some fans saw the gesture as a beautiful moment of recognition, one X user, @ofuObi, wasn’t buying it.

The post sparked a wave of reactions, with many Nigerians chiming in on Davido’s intentions. Some suggested the singer was only reaching out after realising the legal risks of sampling or drawing inspiration from a legendary track.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng