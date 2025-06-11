Verydarkman has reacted to an old video of a miracle performed by Prophet Jeremiah Omoto in his church

In the video, a man was unable to return his tongue into his mouth, and the clergy allegedly performed a miracle, helping him regain control

Verydarkman made a controversial comparison, linking the miracle to some ladies eating the waste product of white men in Dubai a few years ago

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has continued his reactions to the video of Prophet Jeremiah Omoto, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM) in Delta State.

The activist had previously faced criticism from the clergy for dragging his colleague, Pastor David Ibiyeomie. In response, VDM promised to revisit an old video of miracles performed by Prophet Omoto, which he subsequently shared.

VDM analyses old video of Prophet Jeremiah Omoto. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@prophectjeremaihjomotu

Source: Instagram

In the video, the clergy is seen performing a miracle on a military man, who was unable to return his tongue to his mouth.

The video shows Prophet Omoto allegedly helping the military officer regain control, but VDM expressed his dissatisfaction with what he saw. He put water in his mouth and spat it out through his window, twisting his mouth to show his irritation with the clip.

Verydarkman calls the miracle a scam

Sharing his thoughts, VDM labelled the miracle a scam and fraud. He questioned Prophet Omoto’s actions, noting that the clergy claimed to be serving God in his church.

According to VDM, there was nothing spiritual about what the prophet had done for the military officer.

Jeremiah Omoto gets knocks from Verydarkblack. Photo credit@prophectjeremiahomoto

Source: Instagram

Controversial comparison to Dubai incident

In his video, VDM compared the miracle video to an incident that occurred a few years ago in Dubai, where some ladies were accused of eating the waste product of some white men.

VDM asserted that the miracle was done to manipulate the minds of people, distracting them from what the government should have provided. He lamented that the government was supposed to supply basic amenities, but instead, people turned to God and prayer due to the lack of such provisions.

Activist laments about possible backlash

The TikToker further expressed frustration, saying that if he spoke out, people would accuse him of dragging Christianity and label him with negative names.

He also claimed that Prophet Omoto had instructed his congregation to attack him. Despite the criticism, VDM remained hopeful, stating that at least one person’s eyes would be opened to what he was trying to achieve one day.

Ongoing feud between VDM and Prophet Omoto

It is important to recall that VDM and Prophet Jeremiah Omoto have been at loggerheads for some time, even threatening each other with lawsuits. The feud between the two continues to escalate, with both sides making public statements and accusations.

See the video here:

NAFDAC reacts to Prophet Jeremiah Omoto's product

Legit.ng had reported that the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had finally reacted to the miracle products Prophet Fufeyin was selling in his ministry.

Verydarkman had called out the clergy over his series of miracle products, he visited NAFDAC to find out about them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng