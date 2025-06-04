The Edochies are trending on social media following Linc's new wife, Yinka's response to May's fans trolling her

Linc Edochie's wife, Yinka, blasted May's fan for insulting his parents over Yul's second marriage to Judy Austin

Yinka's exchange with May Edochie's fans came after she dropped a comment on Yul's Instagram page

Another drama has erupted in the Edochies family as actor Linc's new wife, Yinka, went toe to toe with trolls, alleged to be May's fans and supporters.

Yinka, who recently called out trolls attacking her on social media over her private wedding with Linc, faced criticisms after she left a comment on Yul's Instagram page.

Yinka, Linc Edochie’s wife, hits back at May Edochie’s fans for insulting her husband’s family. Credit: mayyuledochie/lincedochie/yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Linc's wife, in a response, fired back at the trolls in a post that has gone viral on social media.

According to Yinka, May's fans claimed to love Linc, yet they referred to him as a gold digger.

She also accused them of insulting Linc's parents and family members over Yul's second marriage.

Tagging May in her post, Yinka questioned the money and property the influencer possessed. She added that the Edochies will never abandon Yul.

Yinka fires back at May’s fans who insulted Linc and his parents Credit: mayyuledochie/lincedochie/yuledochie

Source: Instagram

"You claim you love lincedochie yet you folks use bloggers to insult him and call him a gold digger. You insult his parents who are 80is because of mayyuledochie. i don't care about myself but it is a taboo in Yoruba land to insult the elderly. you insult his older brother accusing him of taking may's money and property. Goodness. What money does May have. This bullying of an innocent family needs to stop. They will never abandon their brother Yul Edochie," She wrote.

Slide the post below to see Linc Edochie's wife's response:

Reactions as Linc's wife drags trolls

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions. Read the comments below:

useful_herbs said:

"Lol, she’s fighting for Yul and Judy yet they’ve not said one word in her defense. Does she not learn from Sarah Martins and uncle baba? They push you to defend them and abandon you when you’re suffering the backlash."

favourofabuja2 said:

"What happened to May will happen to you until then …..I will comment my reserve ewu!"

iamcynthiaoliver said:

"Can May please block this woman to stop all these tags. Yul and Judy have trolls. May also has trolls and none of them have come out to warn anyone. So why tagging May like you carry her for mind since."

realnatbella said:

"Second wives and restless na 5&6."

realtruthlover reacted:

"Still a fiancé and you’re this agitated after 2 failed marriages Now we know why her previous marriages failed."

Linc Edochie reconciles with Yul Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie and his elder brother, Linc Edochie, finally reconciled after months of falling out with each other.

Recall that in November 2024, Linc Edochie on Kanayo O. Kanayo’s podcast, spoke about Yul incessantly showing off his second wife, Judy Austin, online.

However, the brothers now seem to have let go of their differences, going by Yul’s latest social media post

Source: Legit.ng