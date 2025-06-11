A video has captured the new product that Prophet Jeremiah Omoto introduced to his congregation during a church service

In the recording, he is heard saying the card expires in six months and cannot be used at an ATM

Fans reacted after seeing the video and shared their thoughts on what the clergy said in the recording

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM), has sparked an uproar after unveiling a new product in his church.

The clergy, who was recently dragged by social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM, was seen in a viral recording introducing a "spiritual Automated Teller Machine" (ATM) to his congregation.

According to the prophet, the spiritual ATM does not operate like a normal machine but works within the person holding it.

He further explained that the ATM card would expire within six months, and that the spiritual ATM card is sold for $20 on the church's website.

Prophet Omoto shares uses of Spiritual ATM

In the recording, the cleric explained that the spiritual ATM card would bring helpers into the lives of his congregation once they possessed it.

He added that if they did not take care of the card, it would disappear. To demonstrate, Prophet Omoto brought a lady forward and showed the congregation how to use the spiritual ATM card.

A history of Omoto's controversial products

This is not the first time the cleric has introduced controversial products in his church. He previously unveiled a “spiritual underwear” for women, and other products like holy water, spiritual shirts, golden spoons, sugar, and more have also been marketed.

The launch of these items, along with their high prices, has sparked outrage among his followers, who have expressed dissatisfaction with the commercialization of such spiritual products.

What fans said about Jeremiah Omoto

Reactions have tailed the video of the cleric selling spiritual ATM to his congregation. Here are comments below:

@preye1260 commented:

"If say my mama dey alive now...she for quick purchase without thinking twice....person wey carry my school fees buy healing water from Jeremiah church that year, chai."

@LeveragedGiant wrote:

"This man is certainly in some form of debt. The government need to arrest this man….this is deceitful."

@Olariches82 stated:

"It's high time the government arrested this Pastor."

@KINDSOUL4HUMAN shared:

"very soon he will lunch spiritual Bank."

@MolanoHybrd stated:

"Na this kind miracle I dey find, if e no work problem go start coz I go say na pastor Jeremiah send me come."

@obinna_emelobe commented:

"Which bank dey issue the card?"

@CroBender said:

"Are all those "people" sitting there real humans?"

@kadmaye reacted:

"So this guy cannot be arrested ni? I’m tired of all these nonsense."

Verydarkman blasts prophet Fufeyin

Legit.ng had stated that the Nigerian social media activist had shared more details on his ongoing battle with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

The internet sensation and Fufeyin have been in a series of back-and-forth following the release of the cleric's newly launched miracle products.

The TikToker, in his recent video, called out the senior pastor and his lawyer for failing to show up in court for his N1 billion legal suit.

