Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has shared a video in reaction to Prophet Jeremiah Omoto's new products.

The clergy had advertised a golden spoon and sugar and tried to convinced people to buy so that their life can be sweet.

VDM resumes online hostility toward prophet Omoto. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@prophetjeremiahomoto

Reacting to the video, the TikToker said that the clergy has not committed any crime. He asked who approved the sugar before it was put on sale.

VDM dares Prophet Omoto

In the recording, the controversial activist noted that he was going to buy the golden spoon as well. He added that he was going to send someone to get it and try it.

He dared the clergy that the product must work, if not, he was going to press charges against the man.

Not only that, he explained that the reason the clergy was selling new products was because his former products were not working.

VDM mentioned that Prophet Omoto had sold water, towel, handkerchief and some other products in the past.

Recall that VDM and Prophet Jeremiah had a running battle over the sales of some product a few months ago.

In his word:

“He is not breaking the law. But you have previously advertised towel, soap, oil, water. The reason you are advertising the new things is because he old ones didn work.,

I saw the suger. Have you passed thorugh a regulatory body? Hope it will not damage our liver?"

See the video here:

NAFDAC reacts to Prophet Jeremiah Omoto's product

Legit.ng had reported that National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had finally reacted to the miracle products Prophet Fufeyin was selling in his ministry.

Verydarkman had called out the clergy over his series of miracle products, he visited NAFDAC to find out about them.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng, the agency washed hands off what the clergy said that all his products were registered with them.

