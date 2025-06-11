Ossai Ovie Success in a recent social media post, shared why he believes VeryDarkMan should learn from singer Naira Marley

The social media commentator, who recalled when Naira Marley had a loyal fanbase known as Marlians, advised VeryDarkMan to be cautious of his supporters, aka Ratels

Ossai Ovie Success' advice to VeryDarkMan comes just days after he accused the social media of religious bias

Senior special assistant on media to the Delta state governor and commentator, Ossai Ovie Success, has shared his thoughts about social media critic Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan's fan base known as Ratels.

In a recent statement, Ossai advised VeryDarkMan to learn from singer Naira Marley.

Ossai Ovie Success reflects on Naira Marley’s Marlians and offers cautionary advice to VeryDarkMan. Credit: verydarkblackman/nairamarley

Source: Instagram

According to the commentator, Naira Marley had a loyal fanbase who proudly identified themselves as Marlians, but later turned against the singer.

He added that many former Marlians are now a part of VeryDarkMan's Ratels.

"Verydarkblackman is at the top of his game right now, just like Naira Marley once was. Back then, Naira had the streets—he had the youth, the love, and even a loyal fanbase that proudly called themselves Malians. Sound familiar? It’s similar to what VDM has now with his Ratel movement.

But here’s the truth I’ve come to realize in my 40+ years on earth: fame doesn’t last forever. It has an expiry date. What truly matters is what you do with it while you’re hot. That’s what sustains you and your family long after the spotlight fades.

Naira Marley had it all, but the same people who screamed Marlians for life were the same ones who turned their backs on him. Today, many of those former Malians are now shouting Ratel.

So this is a call for VDM to reflect. Use this moment wisely.

Build, grow, and secure a future for yourself and your loved ones—because fans’ loyalty only lasts as long as you’re giving them what they want," he said.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ossai Success accused VeryDarkMan of religious bias over his constant exchange with pastors in the country.

Reactions trail Ossai's advice to VeryDarkMan

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed Ossai Success' advice to VeryDarkMan. Read the comments below:

Oshejede George said:

"Oga Ossai Ovie Success indeed you are envious and obsessed about VDM,and that suddenly twisted your mindset from your core duty of SSA,indeed you are säd man trying to be relevant Ekpa Ologbo."

Mr_funnykase commented:

"I can only compare Naira with you but 0nfortunately you are not even popular like Marley."

Ifunanya Oma Prospect

"If obsession was a personU can't stay a day without calling out dis guy chai..wat is d color of ur problem."

Salim Ibn Umar commented:

"How dare you compare VDM to Naira ? What impact has naira made to Nigerians ? You always want to be relevant. Stop it."

Felix Enegide said:

"Verydarkblackman is not Ossai Ovie Success I take God beg u, dey ur dey and leave VDM alone."

VeryDarkMan replies Prophet Jeremiah

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the social media critic alleged that a "war" had been declared against him by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

According to VeryDarkMan, Prophet Fufeyin ignored the message of Romans 12:19, which advised leaving revenge to God.

He further added that he wouldn't be surprised if many Christians obediently follow the clergy’s call to action.

