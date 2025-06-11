Toke Makinwa’s estranged husband, Maje Ayid, made waves online as he opened up on their failed marriage

The Wellness Coach in a trending clip spoke on the public criticism he received, which eventually led to depression

Following Ayida’s confession, fans and netizens made several observations about the crashed marriage

Maje Ayida, a fitness and wellness entrepreneur and the ex-husband of Nollywood actress Toke Makinwa, has spoken out about his hurt following their high-profile divorce.

He claimed that he was subjected to public criticism and withdrew from society out of shame.

The gym guru revealed this when testifying at a UK church recently, in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Ayida narrated how he overcame a year-long depression that caused him to stop working and miss business prospects after learning to accept responsibility.

He said in part:

He said, “I will be honest about the fact that I want through a divorce which resulted in me being depressed. It was a very publicised divorce.

“And that left me feeling very alone. I withdrew from society, I was really ashamed of my situation. Not just for myself, of course, my self-esteem was affected, but legacy is very important to me. I was ashamed of what I felt I had done to my family’s name. As a result, I went into hiding.

“I didn’t want to interact with anyone. I wanted to be alone, stay at home. I stopped going to work. I found it very difficult to work. It was very hard."

“I not only lose focus but also motivation. I lose the essence of to even get up in the morning. What am I getting up for? Everyone already feels a certain way about me. So, I started to lose work as a result of it. That was when it really started to get to me. As a man, your work is your identity, and I started to lose work, business deals so it became a real problem for me.”

How netizens reacted to Maje Ayida’s confession

sandra_benneth said:

"Na you cheat , na you still no heal , na you still get insomnia."

wealth420 said:

"When she said there are some exes you will look at and ask yourself whyyyyyyyyy now I believe 😂."

vanchizzy said:

"This incident was in 2016? Omo, e don tey o. It was just like yesterday. This man denied and denied until he couldn't deny it again. Next, he started flaunting Anita. Men will stain your white, if you wear black, them go bleach am."

nosadeborah wrote:

"I remembered vividly chai…Toke really suffer for this man hand o…na love and infection him give Toke."

mercyffrancis said:

"Avoid men with shinning forehead!!!! Its a sign 😂😂😂😂."

ugogbaolahaven said:

"Just keep her name off your mouth cos that girl saw HELL!!!!!! Thank goodness she’s doesn’t look anything like her past!"

emjay_regal said:

"Dated this lady for 10 good years. But couldn't even stay married to her for a year. Uncle, if not cos God is merciful and just, we should be telling you to geddifok off our face. 😏."

zurion_olabisi said:

"Yhen yhen... but he said she was lying... he let her through hell. I remember Toke wedding dress her pride and joy. He dragged her through the mud. She healed please take her name out of your mouth."

daintythingslingerie said:

"I read Toke’s book oh 😢😢 I cried, I crowed, I crewd for her 😢😢 She just loved the wrong person…"

maryajator said:

"At least I no dey hear "forgive him and go back to him". We're getting the assignment and I love it 😂."

