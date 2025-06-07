Nigerian singer Darey Art Alade and his wife Deola narrowly survived a car fire outbreak on the Third Mainland Bridge

In a recent Instagram post, Deola gave details of the unfortunate occurrence that occurred on June 6, 2025

Deola shared several videos capturing the damage that they incurred, triggering reactions from fans and netizens

Nigerian singer Darey Art Alade and his wife, Deola, have detailed their trauma after their car caught fire on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The woman took to Instagram to share a video from the situation, revealing that no lives were lost and that their driver arrived safely. The singer's wife described the encounter as both shocking and unpleasant.

Singer Darey Art Alade and wife recount terrifying incident. Credit: @dareynow

Source: Instagram

She added that moments like this remind them how rapidly things may change and how insignificant worldly possessions are in the face of life itself.

Deola stated that she is not narrating the experience to express sorrow, but rather to remind others that items can be replaced.

She wrote:

“Yesterday, around 4 pm, our car caught fire on the 3rd Mainland Bridge and burnt to the ground. It was a shocking and painful experience, but we’re incredibly grateful that the driver made it out safely. No lives were lost, and that’s what truly matters.

"Moments like this remind us how quickly things can change and how unimportant material things become in the face of life itself. We’re not sharing this for sympathy but to remind someone that things can be replaced. Lives cannot.

“We’re choosing to remain thankful to God for protection, for perspective, and for the quiet strength to keep going. If you’re navigating a sudden loss of any kind, we hope this reminds you: we can rebuild. We can begin again and find the strength to keep going. One breath, one prayer, one step at a time. We give thanks in all things. 💛 THANK YOU JESUS!!! Thank you to everyone that stopped to help 🙏🏽.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Darey Art Alade’s family ordeal

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

baby_lawya said:

"The driver tried his best and other motorists but it was as though the more they tried the more it kept burning. I saw it real time when I was passing the bridge yesterday funny how I still said on my WhatsApp status no one was using recording everyone tried helping…"

i.g.e.e said:

"Thank God that no one was hurt 🙏🏽."

fay_thiee wrote:

"Omooor 😮...it is well o."

dambolus said:

"It’s overheating 😢."

mayluxe._ said:

"Glory to God👏."

thesouvenirwhisperer_ said:

"Oh lord."

ezinnehh said:

"Jesus Christ 😢. Thank God no life was affected."

dr_chidominica said:

"Things like this will make you understand why Nigeria is a third world country! It’s not by if I have 40M I’ll not japa but rather will you even have peace to enjoy your 40M? In a developed country fire services will get there within 5 minutes and that car will not burn beyond the windscreen, and with that magnitude of fire that road should be blocked other cars shouldn’t be driving by like that… it is well."

sashapofficial wrote:

"So thankful no one got hurt. Indeed, life happens and thank God for the grace . May the Lord restore you and continue to protect you in Jesus name. Amen ❤️."

lolaomotayo_okoye said:

"Oh my God Deola, I am so happy everyone is ok as life is all that matters. I give God all the glory. So sorry you had to experience this. ❤️❤️🙏."

sheyebanks said:

"Thank God for safety. May He restore all that was lost 🙏🏽."

Dare Art Alade, wife escape car fire outbreak. Credit: @dareynow

Source: Instagram

Dare Art Alade celebrates 15th wedding anniversary

Veteran musician Dare Art Alade and his beautiful wife, Deola Ayeni, are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary.

The singer shared a loved-up photo with his dear wife on his Instagram page and showed her amazing messages.

Fans and celebrity colleagues of Dare have trooped to his page to send congratulatory messages to him and his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng