A Nigerian TV presenter has reacted to Pastor Paul Adefarasin's saga with the young online content creator

The man of God had earlier been accused of allegedly pulling out a gun to scare away the young man

Reacting to the situation, which has now gone viral, a TV presenter has shared her candid opinion about the situation

A Nigerian TV presenter has shared her opinion about the viral incident that occurred between Pastor Paul Adefarasin and the young content creator.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a viral video sparked controversy surrounding Senior Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock Church.

The clip, posted by a Lagos-based content creator, appeared to show Adefarasin holding what some viewers believed to be a firearm while seated in his vehicle.

TV reporter slams Pastor Paul over his viral moment with the content creator. Credit: @pauladefarasi

Source: Instagram

The video showed Adefarasin's Range Rover slowing down near the videographer, the window rolling down, and the content creator greeting the pastor.

However, Adefarasin responded sternly while holding an object that was misinterpreted as a pistol. The videographer quickly apologised as the vehicle drove off.

Reacting to the clip, the TV presenter concluded that Pastor Paul suffers from anger issues and had no right to pull out a taser on the young guy who only had a camera on him.

She noted that he could have driven off without causing a scene. Also, she referenced an earlier event where the pastor had allegedly stepped out of his car to deal with someone. Her bold comment triggered online reactions.

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to lady's comment

Read dome reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@kome_lion said:

"Who said having a taser is illegal?"

@teeh_lyfstyle said:

"Lmao I sure say this country na entertainment channel for heaven 😂😂."

@queen_biggest_deal said:

"If this man isn't a pastor!...this case for don die down long ago!...ya all pls."

@callmegbemzee said:

"What a gathering..una go dey alright..Thank God say man nor be God shaa."

@olivepraise said:

"As a Christian, I completely disagree with this. His actions raise important questions that deserve better answers."

@queen_biggest_deal said:

"Focus the same energy ya all use on pastors towards the Government!...And watch Nigeria work again!"

@ebychytoo said:

"People are claiming the guy could have attacked him or robbed him? Biko attacked him with what? The phone on his hand that he was using to record?"

@estheranison said:

"She actually spoke the truth, one red wine for her please."

@tobi.neri said:

"Anger is for human beings even when Jesus was on earth in human form he was angry and flogged people out of the temple."

@queen_biggest_deal said:

"If this man isn’t a pastor!...this case for don die down long ago!...ya all pls."

Source: Legit.ng