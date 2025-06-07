Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, have gotten more backup following the controversy stirred up by Tanzanian media personality and activist Mange Kimambi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mange Kimambi criticised Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux over their public display of affection

After the Nollywood actress addressed the Tanzanian activist, he lover Paulo’s daughter came forward to serve her a warning

Vanessa Okoye, the daughter of talent manager Paulo Okoye and lover to Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has publicly shown support towards Priscilla Ojo, following criticism from Tanzanian media personality and activist Mange Kimambi.

The activist had warned Priscilla Ojo to tone down public shows of affection and romantic content, claiming they were a distraction from Tanzania's current political movement.

Vanessa Okoye sends warming to Tanzanian critic over Juma Jux and Priscy Ojo. Credit: @vanzyvanz, @jumajux

The remark generated an internet controversy and drew criticism from both fans and detractors.

Vanessa Okoye defended Priscilla in a strongly worded social media post, stressing that no type of attack on her family will be accepted.

She questioned the motivation for the public criticism, implying that envy may be driving the activist's reaction.

In her words: “I will never take it if you attack my family. There is a special grace that follows Priscilla, and if you don’t understand the grace, you will just be speaking rubbish for the rest of your lives.

“You people should leave Priscilla alone. You all should go and marry, fall in love and be valuable to some people’s lives, then you will see the blessing she has gotten. You can’t be ranting, insulting and laying curses on the social media. What is the problem you have with Priscilla? If her wedding is disturbing you, you can go and have yours too.”

Nigerians react to Priscillia Ojo’s saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nsygerl4 wrote:

"Family that is united to the teeth. May this bond never be broken in Jeuss name."

farayola597 said:

"This family are so united."

iam_cuteslim2 said:

"Bad belle full everywhere 😂😂. We online in-law we enjoy the total package of the wedding 💒 ile won koni daru oo👏👏👏."

haryoryhemie said:

"Big sis no dey take her baby sis play oooh! The love choke, make bad belle carry their energy go faraway."

dee_princess_gold said:

"Sweet big sis😍😍😍."

bolaji.asha234 said:

"You see this family , just be careful to come for them. They will all come out to tear you up. They are like caged lion…. When they are released na only God go safe you😂."

realririherself7 wrote:

"Please tell them please."

therealmrsjones1509 said:

"It’s lovely that everyone one is speaking up, beautiful. The main person to speak up and tell that lady to keep off is Jux and his family. Priscy is now a Tanzania 🇹🇿, her mother should not have even spoken, the first person who should have shut down everything is her hubby and his family. It’s not everytime that Tanzania drags Priscy that she should respond or Nigerians should. Her hubby should set ring light and shut down the entire place like he did for the weddingssss. She belongs to the East now, her family should rise up and shut that lady down."

ronke_edeh said:

"Karimo left the group chat and blocked admin😂😂😂."

Vanessa Okoye's message to Tanzanian critic trends online. Credit: @its.priscy

Toyin Abraham prays for Priscilla during wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Toyin Abraham had showered prayers on Priscilla Ojo and her husband during the second leg of their wedding, which took place in Tanzania.

In the video, she claimed that she does not understand too much English Language, and she had to pray in Yoruba for the couple.

