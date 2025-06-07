Tanzanian media personality Mange Kimambi has reacted to the frequent online displays of affection by newlyweds Priscilla and Juma Jux

The celebrity couple recently tied the knot in lavish ceremonies held across two countries, drawing widespread attention and admiration on social media

Kimambi called them out, suggesting their behaviour was excessive, she shared her thoughts on what she believes Tanzanians truly need

Nigerians and Tanzanians have reacted strongly to a post made by Tanzanian media personality Mange Kimambi concerning newlyweds Priscilla and Juma Jux.

The couple, who recently tied the knot in lavish ceremonies held in both Tanzania and Nigeria, have been sharing frequent updates from their romantic journey, including clips from their honeymoon.

Tanzania Activist Mange Kimambi send warning to Priscilla over her Instagram posts. Photo credit@juma_jux/@mangekimbi80

Source: Instagram

They also shared fun moments with family members, like Priscilla enjoying time with her sister-in-law.

However, Mange expressed disapproval over their public display of affection, addressing Priscilla directly in a social media post.

According to her, while Tanzanians love the couple, the country is currently engaged in a political struggle that demands public attention.

“Pause the love till after elections” – Mange urges

Mange criticised the timing of the couple’s romantic posts, alleging that the government was using such content to distract citizens.

She urged the couple to hold off on their online displays of affection for the next five months, until after the upcoming elections.

Reaffirming that Tanzanians do not dislike Priscilla, she warned the actress not to stir resentment through perceived insensitivity.

Priscilla trends over call out by lady. Photo credit@juma_jux

Source: Instagram

Mange suggested Priscilla resume her public affection only when she returns to London or Nigeria.

In a surprising twist, Mange also sent a similar message to Diamond Platnumz, advising him not to share any romantic content until the political situation stabilises.

Fans react strongly to Mange's comments

The media personality’s remarks did not go down well with fans of Priscilla and Juma Jux. Many criticised her tone and approach, suggesting she could have expressed her views with more maturity and politeness.

Some social media users demanded her handles, vowing to confront her over what they saw as unnecessary interference in the couple’s personal life.

See the post here:

Reactions over Mange's post

Here are comments from fans about Mange's post below:

@marriageclinic_ibisslove commented:

"She can actually make this write up as polite as possible without 8t words though."

@meetvickiemartins wrote:

"If your people can be easily distracted by content creators, you have bigger problems than this couple dear."

@wicked_man101 shared:

"There is no lie here. Enough of all these film show. Too much of everything is bad. No one is wishing u bad but the people online don’t need to know u are happy before u truly know u are happy. U are married, take it off line. Maybe it isn’t ur intentions to cause any negative uproar but my gee, marriage don finish, Abeg enter ur house."

@ayom587fola stated:

"Tanzanians are natural weeked people o. Our prayers are with our sister but please what's the girls handle?"

@pris_juma_affairsjp25 commented:

"Even Kenyans doesn't support what dey did to priscy,they feel for her."

@bpearl.accessories_ shared:

"She just subscribed for forever dragging from Nigeria."

Toyin Abraham prays for Priscilla during wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Toyin Abraham had showered prayer on Priscilla Ojo and her husband during the second leg of their wedding, which took place in Tanzania.

In the video, she claimed that she does not understand too much English Language, and she had to pray in Yoruba for the couple.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng