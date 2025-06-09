Femi Atere cannot keep calm as he gets ready to celebrate the love of his life, who just marked a milestone

Veekee James's husband has been flooding our timelines with some interesting clips of him and his wife as she clocks 30

He also captioned the post sweetly and described their love in the most incredible way, igniting ‘awww’ reactions online

Femi Atere, the husband of one of Nigeria's top designers, Veekee James, has been disturbing timelines as he celebrates his loving wife.

Veekee James clocked 30 on Monday, June 9, to the joy of many of her loved ones and online family, especially her husband.

The man after her heart took to his official social media page, via Instagram, to celebrate his wife. Femi Atere shared numerous videos of their amazing moments together, leaving fans to gush.

Femi Atere wrote

"@veekee_james happy birthday ifemi ❤️I’m so excited🕺Beautiful memories together & forever. Welcome to 3rd floor 😍#veekees30thsoiree."

Watch the video here:

Veekee James buys Hubby Femi Atere luxury fit

Recall, Legit.ng previously reported that if there's one thing Veekee James will do, it's spoil her husband, Femi Atere, to the core, and we are loving it.

The ace designer, who is currently out of the country on a trip, stopped to get some clothes for her man.

She spotted Pastor Irene and loved his clothes, decided to get them for her hubby, and many of her fans have not stopped gushing about the outcome.

Reactions as Veekee James' man celebrates her

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@quick_steph said:

"On behalf of the singles, We will love ooo 😍😍❤️❤️❤️."

@veekee_james said:

"Ayomi🥹 at least now you won’t call me a small girl again 🙈 I love you with my life baby❤️."

@stannze said:

"So so beautiful 😍 This love would grow even stronger as the days go bye. Happy Birthday Mrs Atere @veekee_james 🥂."

@dimpledchoco said:

"On record, 2,457,320 kisses in one video 📸 Happy birthday blessings Mrs Atere❤️ the singles are nothing but pencils in your hands😂😂😂😂."

@gina.allename said:

"Welcome to the third floor Mrs Veekee Atere 🥳🎊🎊🎊❤️❤️ @veekee_james . God bless you exceedingly 🙌🙌👏. Best in loving and kissing 😘 her hubby Femo. This love is sweet 😍😍."

@faithosagie070 said:

"Happy birthday @veekee_james I love you and I thank God for this beautiful day in your life, may your life be full of laughter, joy, peace and bountiful grace. Love you sis."

@thebananabreadfairy said:

"You that is dancing to the song, shey you know it's by @richassani ? You like it ba? Wait till he drops his new album."

Veekee James’ Hubby Femi Atere vows to never leave her

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian fashion designer, Veekee James husband, Femi Atere, vowed to never leave her side to the joy of fans.

The celebrity husband did this while appreciating Veekee James for how she surprised him on his 34th birthday.

Femi Atere’s heartfelt vow to Veekee James drew the attention of many internet users, and they dropped their hot takes.

