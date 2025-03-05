If there's one thing Veekee James will do, it's spoil her husband, Femi Atere, to the core, and we are loving it

The ace designer, who is currently out of the country on a trip, stopped to get some clothes for her man

She spotted Pastor Irene and loved his clothes, decided to get them for her hubby, and many of her fans have not stopped gushing about the outcome

Veekee James, an ace Nigerian designer and her hubby are known to disturb the internet, but this time, it's in a different dimension.

The Zion Warship convener was abroad on a trip and thought it cute to shop for her man, Femi Atere. As he wasn't there in person, she ran into Pastor Irene and resorted to using him as a mannequin, seeing as she fancied his outfit for her husband.

Surprisingly, the clothes even fit her husband more. Many wish to become a woman like Veekee, who never hesitates to shop nice things for her husband, as long as she can afford it.

Veekee wrote:

"I stumbled on pastor Irene at a store in London and his outfit watook good that i had to get my husband one"

See her post below:

How fans reacted to Veekee's cute gesture

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng

@bold_african said:

"There's a fund raising for my education. I'll genuinely love if anyone that sees this help me. Please I really need this, I have no one."

@onlyestherr said:

"Pastey’s Fashion sense is 1000% normal🔥👏."

@miz_chik said:

"I love Veekee too much 😍😍😍😍; because she keeps giving you guys a new Topic every week 😂😂. Keeping you haters busy. A Queen I stan 🔥🔥😍😍."

@iamsharonchinny said:

"Love it when a woman sees something nice and gets that for her Man, as long as she can afford them. This is beautiful❤😍😍."

@everything_feminine_ said:

"As it should be!!! God bless us with this money o."

@kriseliclothing said:

"They both look good in the outfit because they slayed differently. Guy man vs. Pastor 😂."

@cruisewithjoe said:

"God barb me this style oh. No give me little miss “it’s not my thing” 🙌."

@drwaltz1960 said:

"My Father In Heaven, If I Don’t Slay Like This For My Queen Please Delay Rapture 🙏🥹🥹."

@rammesfashionkids said:

"anything I want to see on my man, I SWIPE" That's another level of feminine flexxxxxx. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Pastor catches Veekee James and husband kissing

In a previous report by Legit.ng, massive reactions trailed a video of Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, that is circulating the internet.

In the clip, Veekee James's pastor, Bolaji Idowu, walked in on the top Nigerian designer and her husband making out just outside the church.

The man of God did not seem so surprised, but his comment left many online users in stitches.

