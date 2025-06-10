Davido's aide, Israel DMW, has shared individual pictures of President Bola Tinubu with the Oba of Benin and Ooni of Ife

The separate photos captured the president's demeanour while posing with the traditional rulers

Isreal DMW also dropped a comment praising the Oba of Benin, sparking further reactions to the photos

Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, who is famous for being music star Davido's aide and logistics manager, has ignited a heated online debate with separate pictures of two Nigerian traditional rulers.

Isreal DMW recently shared pictures of the Oba of Benin, Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II, and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan, with President Bola Tinubu.

Israel DMW compared Tinubu’s body language with Oba of Benin and Ooni of Ife. Credit: isrealdmw/ooniadimulaife/abat

The photo collage shared by Isreal seemingly compared President Tinubu’s posture when he met with the Benin monarch to his composure when he met with the Ooni of Ife.

Davido’s aide in a caption of the picture also hailed the Oba of Benin, writing,

"'Oba Ghato Kpere' — meaning 'Long may you reign, our King' in English."

Ooni of Ife visits Tibubu for Sallah

It would be recalled that the Ooni of Ife was one of the prominent figures, like Davido and the Adelekes family, who paid a visit to President Tinubu at his Lagos residence during the Sallah celebration.

Isreal DMW praises Oba of Benin as he compares meeting with Tinubu to Ooni's. Credit: abat

Sharing pictures from his visit, the traditional ruler wrote in part,

"I was warmly welcomed by the First Family during my courtesy visit to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as part of the celebration of the Eid al-Adha festivities."

Slide the post to see pictures from Ooni of Ife's visit to Tinubu below:

The pictures Isreal DWM shared as he compared separate pictures of President Tinubu with Oba of Benin and Ooni of Ife is below:

Reactions trail Isreal DMW's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed Israel comparison as netizens shared diverse opinions about the pictures. Read the comments below:

dalol_298 said:

"That was during campaign in Edo state. Show the current picture after being President with Oba of Benin."

mo_yeni64 commented:

"Make una nor fight my people Israel nor too get sense like that."

akinkunmi_owolabi17 commented:

"Una be real mumu comparing campaign picture with after election picture."

ese_19 said:

"I kuku trust Siwujuade Olobuse y’ll that my mum’s former king."

mind_games88 commented:

"Shey no be dis king Obaseki drag go court?"

teniola_ajanaku said:

"You people should leave Ooni alone I beg.congratulations to your benin king.eku orire...we love Ooni like that."

sinzuofficial_yml commented:

"Na why him wife leave am now cos sense far from that man head."

italopapa commented:

Then he was not the president oooo no this and keep quiet president is everything,."

abaituyole5555 said:

"If we now say Israel dey bow for davido can we say we are wrong?"

Ooni graces Obi Jackson's daughter's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Yoruba traditional ruler was one of the guests at billionaire Obi Jackson's daughter's wedding in Anambra State.

Ooni of Ife was captured in the wedding hall, exchanging pleasantries with the bride and some family members.

His presence, however, sparked reactions, as some netizens queried his absence at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's traditional wedding in Lagos.

