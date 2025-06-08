Paul Adefarasin’s viral video on the streets of Lagos has contend to spurred conversations on social media

Recall that the pastor was seen flashing what appeared to be a gun at a content creator who captured sights of his luxury car

The content creator came forward to narrate what happened and the item he saw the cleric holding as Nigerians decided to show him support

The Nigerian content creator who recorded the viral video of pastor Paul Adefarasin allegedly holding a fireman has received support from number of well-meaning persons online.

Legit.ng previously reported that in an Instagram live video with media personality Daddy Freeze, the young man stated that he didn’t come close to pastor Paul Adefarasin’s car during his filming session.

Nigerians donate money for man who captured Paul Adefarasin's viral clip. Credit: @pauladefarasin

He revealed that he saw “something” on the cleric hand despite the fact that he didn’t come close to his car during the filming session.

The content creator gained the pity of Nigerians when he mentioned that he was into car spotting content and usually stands on the road for 8 hours to see if he can spot luxury car to capture.

He also stated that he was yet to earn from his social media business but sometimes gets monetary appreciation from some of these automobile owners

Following that fans and followers of Daddy Freeze raised the sum of N350,000 to support his carrier.

The media host announced the charity on his Instagram page as he appreciated the contributors.

He wrote:

“#FreeNation gifts Content Creator In Viral Pastor Paul Video N350,000.”

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Paul Adefarasin’s car

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

isaacbekederemo said:

"God bless you Daddy Freeze 🔥❤️."

natitoan wrote:

"Daddy freeze please don't encourage things like this. People with bad intentions will hide under this pretence. The boy might mean no harm but others with bad intentions will follow up."

it.is.pq said:

"Does this guy consider this a job ? The pastor was not wrong because he was being security concious."

helen_okocha_32 said:

"God bless u daddy freeze."

casmire.okedinachi said:

"Chief Prosecutor & Persecutor of the Church."

casmire.okedinachi said:

"Security is an issue in this country. I can’t even blame the man, He says it’s not a firearm then the onus is on whoever claims it is to prove it. All these emotions drama and cry for something so clearing for all to see. You only to zoom that video, screen grab and research on the device. The internet is your friend. Just research teasers and firearm

"It’s not that difficult to see that it’s a teaser, There is obviously more to attack on the man of God and we all know the history between daddy freeze and this man who was his former pastor. It’s clearly a personal vendetta."

alexander12chase said:

"@daddyfreeze I would like to know what you meant by this: ‘Lucifer, Servant of YHWH Most High."

wallexdee said:

"Are you people trying to bring the pastor down or what?. Is this a witch hunt journey or what ?. I don't know what the fuss is all about. If you know how many people have been robbed on the road in the traffic you won't be part of this nonsense you people are cooking. Real men don't run errands for people to bring others down."

