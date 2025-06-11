Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman caught the attention of many online as he reacted to a viral aircraft video

Legit.ng reports that a footage recently trended online as it showed the moment an aircraft experienced hazard mid-air

VDM came forward to allege that the voice screaming in the viral clip belonged to Wike as he used the situation to address other politicians

Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse has ignited massive reactions online as he figured out the alleged voice behind a trending aircraft video.

Legit.ng reports that footage capturing the moment a flight encountered a hazard mid-air made the rounds recently.

VDM recognises voice behind viral aircraft clip. Credit: @nyesomwike, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

A coarse masculine voice could be heard in the background, screaming and praying out loud due to fear of the unknown.

Verydarkman came forward to allege that the voice behind the camera was FCT minister Nyesom Wike.

He mentioned that he was 60% sure and shared a video of Wike testifying in church over a near-death experience during one of his private flights.

He went to ask Wike and other politicians to imagine the trauma the less privileged go through in the face of harsh societal issues and the negative influence of the government

VDM mentioned that the video was a testament that no politician was above God, regardless of their power and influence.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to VDM’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

eddybaba.eth said:

"If he had kpai I would be the happiest person."

meggax said:

"This is a very big message to all human."

eskay_milica said:

"las las everybody dey fear to kpai 😂😂."

doctall_kingsley said:

"I fit don watch video 10times but once I see that same video for MAZI page, I go still watch and I know am not the only person who does this 😂😂😂some of us are addicted to this page."

doseofchii_chii said:

"D next one, all of dem go gather dey one plane then booommmm e go happen!!! God show show dem say he be GOD😂😂."

greg_couture1's profile picture

greg_couture1 said:

"He was given a second chance for a reason. Thank God 🙌 but, Sir, right your wrongs."

glory_sylvester_ said:

"He turned pastor by force 😂😂 God is a very merciful God. People only call on him in time of need. He’s God because he will still come through for us without judging our sins."

fuminglyon said:

"We are all mortals, no one knows their last day… that’s why we must all live to the fullest each day we are privileged to wake up. And we must stop allowing our leaders deprive us of a good life while we still have it. We must speak up and demand better ✊🏿✊🏿❤️❤️ Thank God for life."

coachwilfredasuquo said:

"My President has Spoken. Deep but message passed."

Verydarkman sends message to politicians. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng