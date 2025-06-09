Nigerian businesswoman and Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, became the attention of many online as she adds a new age

The mother of one shared stunning pictures of herself in a fairy-tale butterfly costume as she showed off her beauty

Sophia further reflected on her growth as she marks another trip around the sun, triggering reactions online

Nigerian businesswoman and Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has added a year on June 9.

The mum of one took to social media to celebrate her birthday in a bubbly manner.

Sophia Momodu marks new age in style.

To commemorate her birthday, Dele Momodu's niece posted some explicit images on Instagram. Sophia wore a fairy-tale butterfly costume that highlighted her curves.

Sophia stated in her post that she is experiencing personal growth and improving over time. She rejoiced on another voyage around the sun.

She wrote:

“Just loving my growth and getting better with time. Cheers to another trip around the sun.”

See her post below:

In a previous report, Sophia Momodu made headlines after sharing new photos with her fans online. In the pictures, the mother of one appeared to be making a live video and decided to strike a few poses.

She was seen without any makeup, though she had her eyelashes done, and appeared to shield her face from the sun’s rays. The brand influencer, who trended months ago over a housing-related controversy, appeared older than her actual age in the photos, prompting a wave of online reactions.

Sophia Momodu reflects on her life as she celebrates new age.

Fans react to Sophia Momodu's pictures

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

anita.adetoye wrote:

"She was a fairyyyyy, Yh Yh."

iyaboojofespris said:

"Happy birthday, my darling 💛."

ada_cici18 said:

"Sophia once said: My Queens 👸🏼, and literally it became an anthem."

_emmanuelgoodnews wrote:

"Happy Birthday My Queeenn 💐💐."

chiomagoodhair wrote:

"Happy birthday beautiful! Gods blessings today and always 💕🎉✨🎂🍭."

motun_xoxo said:

"Happy Birthday my Queen ❤️."

sophiamomodu_is_iconic said:

"Happy birthday beautiful ❤️. May you live your days in prosperity and your years in plenty 🙌🙌🙌. We love you."

its.veecee said:

"My Fellow Gemini God Bless Your New Age My Queen🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉."

miwasignaturepalace_ said:

"Happy birthday my Queen❤️."

shelly_lawrencemom said:

"Now I see why people act like they know the real you, because you are a Gemini. Happy birthday queen kept living, I love me so Gemini ♊️ ❤️."

inspireimpact23 wrote:

"Happy birthday beautiful ❤️ all I can say is that God doesn't play about you. @thesophiamomodu wishing you a blessed life always ❤️."

sophiamomodustylebook said:

"A Queen!! May your reign be forever, your Majesty!👑👑👑."

ojulewastudio said:

"Happy birthday 🎂 full of testimonies."

judith_bae1 wrote:

"Lovely piece and nice color combination. You wear it graciously❤️❤️. Happy Birthday My Queen 👑!"

Sophia Momodu returns to Instagram after taking a break

Legit.ng had reported that Momodu took a break from social media a few months ago but returned in a grand style three months later.

The mother took a break after the death of Davido's son, Ifeanyi, and she sparked reactions then because of the circumstance surrounding her exit online.

She posted pictures on her Instagram and fans gushed over her beauty. She said she was living life on her terms.

