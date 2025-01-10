Actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has continued to promote her latest cinema movie Alakada Bad and Boujee

She visited a cinema in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state, to meet with her fans and encourage them to watch her movie

However, an overzealous fan was so excited to see Toyin Abraham and she jumped on the actress

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham was filled with emotions as she visited a cinema at Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state, to promote her movie Alakada Bad and Boujee.

As she made her way to where the tickets were sold, an overzealous female fan jumped on Toyin till she fell on the floor. It took the support of other people to lift both of them.

Excited fan pushes Toyin Abraham down at a cinema. Image credit: @toyin_abraham

The actress adjusted her attire and the fan began to pray for her. She prayed for her growth in the industry and even spoke in tongues. This made Toyin emotional and tears dropped from her eyes. The movie star hugged the female fan and other fans who came to meet her.

Toyin Abraham interacts with fans

The role interpreter continued to interact with other fans at the cinema and revealed that her movie was already sold-out. She also ate bread with her fans and engaged them in conversations. After they were done watching the movie, she went into the cinema hall to greet them.

While her fans came out of the hall after watching Alakada Bad and Boujee, they gave her gifts which she appreciated. She admitted that her fans were on another level as she encouraged them to meet her and her younger colleague Bimbo Ademoye to promote her movie at Silverbird Cinemas in Ikeja, Lagos and Ilorin, Kwara state.

Watch Toyin Abraham's video below:

Reactions as fan falls Toyin Abraham

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as a fan falls down Toyin Abraham below:

@officialbukky_majek:

"See person una open many groups on top her matter. She just dey move forward everyday."

@temi_top63:

"Please you guys should handle her with care o. I know you're all happy to see her but her safety and health are important too, so don't be too in a hurry to greet or hug her, ejo ooo and when hugging please do it moderately. That was too extreme please and Toyin you need someone to always stand with you to guide against all these overzealous fans.God’s protection on you my woman."

@adunniade_homes_properties:

"If Aunty Toyin never cry, the video never complete. Even me sef cry here while watching the video."

@oni.janet:

"If nah Burna boy you do like this, your own don spoil."

@wizkid_blogger_:

"She don break Alakada back now. Oya sorry."

@hollergoldz_skincare_spa:

"I see a tired and stressed woman in pains but still trying her best not to give up."

Fan gifts Toyin Abraham towel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a fan of Toyin was left emotional after meeting the Nollywood star at a cinema.

Toyin was stunned by the thoughtful and surprising gifts she got from the fan who had been eager to meet her.

Toyin expressed her gratitude to the fan, thanking her other fans for the love and support she receives from them.

