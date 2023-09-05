Pastor Paul Adefarasin has become a subject of public criticism following his recent sermon titled "Move On"

The short video of the sermon was shared on his X platform, where he urged the congregation to move on from their past

His sermon went viral less than 24 hours before the judgment of the presidential tribunal, and public figures like Reno Omokri and David Hundeyin reacted

The Senior Pastor, House on the Rock Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has told Nigerians to move on from their past while using the Saul and David reference from the Bible.

He stated this in his recent viral sermon on social media, leaving the cleric to suffer a backlash from netizens.

Pastor Adefarasin urged Nigerians to move on from their past and allow God to lead the way. Photo Credit: @renoomokri/@pauladefarasin/@DavidHundeyin

Pastor Adefarasin said:

"Samuel (The Prophet) has invested so much prayer for nearly 28 years praying for Saul.

Saul was doing well for a while, but he started to make the wrong turn, and he is still praying to God...And one day, he's talking to God, and God said stop talking to me about the past. Because as long as you keep talking to me about the past I can't talk to you about the future."

The Pastor stated that it was time for people to let go of the past and not allow the past to consume them and hinder them from progressing to the future.

At the end of the short clip, Pastor Adefarasin said he does not care what people say about him as he urged Nigerians to leave the past behind them and move on.

While referring to God's message to Prophet Samuel in the Bible, Pastor Adefarasin said:

"I don't have to use the throne to bring a king into play. I don't have to win a battle through the king; I can win it through a boy.

"So you can walk away from pain saying God I don't need anybody to explain it or anybody to say sorry. I trust you to deal with it, My job is to move on.

"I made up my mind a few days ago, I moved on. You can have your ugly ways about me, you can say all you wanna say about me, you can toot and twerk...say all you wanna say, I don't have a beef with you, I've moved on."

Reno Omokri reacts

Reacting to this sermon, social and political critic Reno Omokri lashed out at netizens who criticised the sermon of Pastor Adefarasin.

He wrote:

"So, Pastor Paul Adefarasin is bad and should be cancelled and threatened because he preached a 'move on' sermon, but Pastor Paul Enenche is good and should be praised because he surrendered his pulpit for Peter Obi to campaign? Interesting!

"We will see just how far this 'yes daddy religious war' will take you guys!"

Okeligho Khalifa, a travel vlogger, countered Omokri's opinion, stating that the cleric urging Nigerians to move has his family overseas while Nigerians suffer in poverty.

He wrote:

"He preached 'move on' sermon, but why his family are outside the country enjoying like you, and not all Nigerians who are outside the country are happy about the state of the country, unlike you? If he wants to move on, let him go and bring his family to Naija."

Similarly, self-styled investigative journalist and filmmaker David Hundeying likened Pastor Adefarasin to the cleric character acted by Richard Mofe Damijo in the blockbuster Nigerian movie "King of Boys."

He wrote:

"Dear base character for the pastor in King of Boys, I promise nobody asked you.

"Plus your family doesn't even live in Nigeria, so of course, it's very easy for you to urge people to "move on" because you have no skin in the game, you corrupt flaming a$$hole."

2023 Presidency: Pastor Adefarasin, Unfazed by Criticism, Maintains Stance on Election Prophecy

Earlier in the year, Pastor Paul Adefarasin said his 'Saul and David' parable was a clear vision from God, and he is sure about it.

He said this on the heels of the backlash he received on social media for his controversial prophecy.

The Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock Churched urged Nigerians to pick up their PVC and vote for whomever they deem fit.

Source: Legit.ng