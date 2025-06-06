Pastor Tobi Adegboyega opened up about his battle with cancer in a trending video while addressing his congregation

The Nigerian UK-based clergyman, who revealed he had undergone surgery, also made a generous donation towards cancer awareness

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's battle with cancer has stirred reactions from Nigerians, many of whom prayed for his recovery

Nigerian UK-based pastor and founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, now the Nxtion Family, recently opened up about his battle with cancer in a video that surfaced on social media.

Adegboyega, who was accused of using AI to make fake videos, while speaking in a pre-recorded sermon with his congregation, disclosed that he had just come out of surgery.

Speaking with his congregation via a video, Adegboyega said:

“I was diagnosed with cancer. Yes, you heard me right. I’ve been dealing with cancer for the past few months or even more. I just had a major surgery, that’s why I am not there today.”

“I have just fought the battle and I feel the verdict to continue live was given to me by God for a new level, for a new stage,” the pastor said.

The pastor, who underwent surgery, stated that his battle and survival are a testament to his purpose and determination to succeed.

He also donated £100,000 towards cancer awareness and treatment for young people battling the disease.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, who was at the centre of a £1.87 million (N4bn) fraud investigation, lost his appeal to prevent deportation.

The video of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega speaking about his battle with cancer, surgery is below:

Celebs, fans react to Pastor Tobi's video

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions from Nigerians as some netizens prayed for Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's recovery. Read the comments below:

hottie_chi said:

"Omg !! Sorry to hear this and thank God for a successful surgery and recovery This is what I preach always for everyone to be kind with their words cos you don’t know what someone is going through."

mijaycecollections said:

"Hallelujah! What God cannot do doesn’t exist."

preciiousofficial commented:

"You never really know what people are battling with behind closed doors😢 I wish him speedy recovery."

barnabasyusuf4 said:

"First miracle way this man go perform na for himself."

n6oflife said:

"No wonder baba dey Ball like pesin wey fit No wake up tmrw. He’s probably known this Cancer diagnosis for several years.. Get well soon PT."

everything_groceries_2nd said:

"See why I’m not quick to judge? People are fighting hidden battles out of the public eye. Thank God for his restored health."

e.f.e.m.e.n.a_kylian commented:

"Lamba Ayeeéé."

big_royalty01 reacted:

"Wow, God is Good….later una go dey say God nor dey exist, God never fails his children, he dey always turn up."

kunta.kite said:

"Everyone is fight a secret battle, get well soon big man."

Faith Morey speaks on cancer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) reality star Faith Morey made a revelation about her health challenges.

Faith shared how she felt after the doctor informed her of her diagnosis. According to the reality star, her son was her major concern at the time, as she wondered what she would be remembered for.

