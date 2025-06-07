Tanzanian singer Juma Jux appears unbothered by the recent criticism directed at his wife by fellow Tanzanian media personality Mange Kimambi

Kimambi had earlier called out the newlyweds, urging them to halt their “stupid show-off” on social media until after the country’s elections

The post featured heartwarming moments from their festive celebration, and followers couldn’t help but gush over the couple’s love and joy

Juma Jux, the Tanzanian singer and husband of Priscilla Mbamkala, gave fans a glimpse into their Sallah celebration this year with a heartwarming photo.

Despite recent backlash from Tanzanian activist Mange Kimambi, the couple appeared unbothered.

Juma Jux shares warm message with fans on Sallah day. Photo credit@juam_jux

Source: Instagram

Priscilla had earlier responded subtly but firmly to the criticism, earning praise for her composed reaction.

In his latest post, Juma Jux shared a beautiful photo of himself and Priscilla as they joined Muslims across the globe to mark Eid Mubarak.

In the caption, the singer wished his fans a Happy Eid Mubarak, adding love emojis to spread the festive cheer.

Juma, Priscilla dazzle in matching outfits

In the picture, Juma Jux wore a stylish black and brown Arabian thawb, paired with a traditional shemagh.

Juma Jux trends amid cal out by Tanzanian activist. Photo credit@juma_jux

Source: Instagram

His wife complemented him perfectly in a fitted gown of matching colours, accessorised with a coordinating scarf as she posed for photos.

The couple radiated joy and elegance, clearly enjoying their time together. Fans were quick to admire their bond and fashion sense.

Since their wedding, Juma Jux and Priscilla have continued to update their followers with loved-up photos and videos, openly sharing moments from their journey as newlyweds.

See the post here:

Netizens react to Juma Jux's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are comments below:

@nuellamamoh wrote:

"Press their necks out in-law. Carry go fire. You guys are not their problems."

@uju_jessica11 said:

"So this people don’t speak English or their government also ate their brains?..I’m tired of clicking on my translations."

@elloise489 commented:

"Tanzanians we say #noreformsnoelection2025 we want these artists to stop fooling the citizens by supporting a regime that hurts the citizens there is no hate "We Tanzanians are raising awareness to our fellow Tanzanians that we want A free elections we want to choose better leaders and not this people killing and abusing our loved one.No reforms no election. Juma Jux tell your wife you look good together but make her and our Nigerian inlaws understand why we need reforms tell them why we’re commenting this on every celebrity's page

@officialufouma.chris wrote:

"As e dey sweet una e dey pain dem."

@am_tukool shared:

"Warn all your jealous bitter souls in your country ooo. Priscilla is not the cause of their failed government ooo. If she gets targeted one more time. It’s going to be fire.May God almighty blind fold every evil eye Spitting your marriage."

@thejpshield stated:

“By the way Tanzania, thank you you guys for the free public relation."

@pris_juma_affairsjp25 reacted:

"Tiger pikin no dey fear. Our galant in-law."

Priscilla chills with in-laws

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video had captured how Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, was having a good time with her in-laws in Tanzania.

In the recording, she was sitting down with a teenage boy, and they were both looking at a phone. The influencer also took out time to hype a little girl, who was dancing to Juma Jux's song that was playing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng