In a now-viral video, a NURTW chieftain in Lagos says MC Oluomo pushed union members into debt to impress celebrities

Istijabah reveals that he saw Aisha Lawal displaying a car he supposedly bought but never gave out willingly

He vows to release details of how his car, filling station, and even someone’s life were destroyed

A heated drama is unfolding within the Lagos State branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) following a fiery video from a chieftain of the union in the state known as Istijabah, in which he dropped major allegations against NURTW boss Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo and actress Aisha Lawal.

In the trending clip, Istijabah accused MC Oluomo of recklessly spending the union’s money on female celebrities in Nollywood, revealing that many loyal members were pushed into financial crisis just to meet the demands of their leader.

One of the celebrities named in his outburst was actress Aisha Lawal, who, according to Istijabah, is currently in possession of a Toyota Venza he paid for during one of the union’s splurges.

“Aisha Lawal benefited from a Venza I worked hard to pay for, while MC Oluomo kept on pressuring us into debt to impress his Nollywood ladies,” he said in Yoruba.

He added that although he has moved on from the incident, he was tempted to retrieve the vehicle when he saw the Nollywood star proudly posing with it online.

He stated:

“If not that I’ve forgotten about it, I would have collected my car. The other day, I saw her posting that car smiling. I was like ah-ah, this life!”

The outburst didn’t stop there.

In what seems to be a warning shot, Istijabah threatened to spill even more secrets, stating that only the current Lagos State union chairman could stop him.

He said with a tone of finality:

“I will expose every one of you. I’ll reveal how you destroyed my car, my filling stations, and the child you killed. I have the evidence."

Although no names were dropped regarding the alleged "child killed" incident, his threat sparked serious reactions across social media.

As of press time, actress Aisha Lawal has yet to respond to the allegations publicly, while MC Oluomo has also remained silent.

See the video here:

See Netizen Reactions:

Some netizens believe the rant is proof of a deeper rot within the NURTW and the alleged culture of political favoritism and celebrity pampering.

@gboyegarr stated:

"Lmao. As if we no know say all those biz girls buying cars are packages from sugar daddies."

@truthisbitter9ja commented:

"Do not believe a single word that comes out from any NURTW (Agbero) members. They are loyal to their stomachs."

@rash_ng wrote:

"This their union betrayal plenty. May God resolve it for them. It is well."

@omotosho_king stated:

"Make I no just talk. All this you dey expose na because dem no favor you too. Una all dey same circle."

MC Oluomo addresses critics

Legit.ng, meanwhile, earlier reported that MC Oluomo has reacted to the shade thrown constantly at him by his critics.

The controversial man was at an event when he addressed his critics.

Also in the recording, he mentioned that his son, whom many have been referring to as Kudus, is also educated. He stated that he had invested his money in his children's education and that they are currently abroad.

