Slovenia's government outlined the requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship through extraordinary naturalisation, a special pathway for those in national interest fields

Applicants must have lived in Slovenia for at least one year and hold foreign national status to qualify for the less stringent process

Unlike standard naturalisation, the extraordinary route allows successful applicants to hold on to their original nationality

Slovenia has revealed the conditions under which foreigners can obtain Slovenian citizenship through extraordinary naturalisation, a process reserved for individuals whose skills or achievements are deemed to serve the country's national interest.

The Slovenian government outlined that this pathway is distinct from the standard naturalisation route, carrying fewer stringent requirements while still maintaining key eligibility criteria for prospective applicants.

Slovenia clarifies who can qualify for citizenship through extraordinary naturalisation. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NurPhoto/Peter Turnley

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for extraordinary naturalisation in Slovenia

To be eligible, a foreigner must have physically resided in Slovenia for a minimum of one year and must hold foreign national status at the time of application. The government specified that the process is open to individuals whose contributions fall within recognised fields of national importance.

Slovenia: Fields that qualify

The government listed several areas that can support an application, including academic and scientific research, economic contributions, achievements in culture, and work tied to national interests. Applicants whose expertise or accomplishments fall within these categories, or in similarly significant fields, may be considered for citizenship under this arrangement.

One notable feature of the extraordinary naturalisation process is the dual nationality provision. Foreigners who successfully acquire Slovenian citizenship through this route are permitted to retain their original nationality, a benefit not typically extended under the standard naturalisation process.

Slovenia: people eligible for special work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Slovenia introduced special work permit arrangements for citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, allowing eligible nationals to obtain work authorisation through the country's Employment Service under bilateral agreements.

The arrangement offers a different application process from the single residence and work permit required for most other foreign nationals seeking employment in Slovenia.

Source: Legit.ng