Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal is not taking it lightly after a bold accusation linked her to a luxury gift allegedly from popular Lagos transport leader MC Oluomo.

A chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) claimed that MC Oluomo gave Aisha a Venza SUV.

In a recent episode of the “Talk To B” podcast hosted by Biola Adebayo, the actress described the allegation as outrageous and defamatory.

Aisha declared her intentions to seek justice in court.

“I studied law so people like this can get a good lawyer. I will sue him.I don’t know if they set him up or if he was high. He looked into a camera and said MC Oluomo gave your Venza to me,” she said sternly.

She further clarified that she drives a Lexus GX 460, not a Venza, and that she has never collected any car gift from MC Oluomo or anyone else.

She added:

“Put some respect on my name. I’ve suffered to be where I am. I did not collect a car from anyone"

Aisha also showed admiration for MC Oluomo, noting he had helped many people in the industry, but made it clear that her name should not be dragged into baseless rumours.

Netizens react to Aisha Lawal's bold clapback:

The podcast clip quickly made rounds on social media, and fans rallied in her defence.

@beehairluxury wrote:

“Omoooo I love he God will continue to bless you ”

@olumidespaggie added:

“If you count 1–5 of decent Yoruba actresses, Aisha Lawal’s name will pop up. She’s morally upright and versatile.”

@royalhugssurprises commented:

"This is deep. When I preach kindness, this is exactly why. The world is already tough. Let's just love each other genuinely — no one is leaving this world alive. Sending warm hugs, Aisha. Love you "

@therealtolani wrote:

"I’ve known Aisha for years. Very humble, highly talented, and extremely respectful. She’s doing so well, and I’m proud of her!"

@mo_f_lifeL:

"God, my life is rough now. Please let me live a peaceful, prosperous, joyful, and love-filled life like Aisha’s. AMEN"

@rikkymary

"I can testify to @aishalawal1’s hustle. Her parents were well off, yet she still worked like her life depended on it. I’m super proud of her. Awon olofo to n binu ologo, dem no even call better car — na Venza? This podcast made me love her more!"

