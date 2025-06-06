Cynthia Morgan says Peter Okoye only supported her in 2020 to fight his brothers, not to help her career

Nigerian dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan, popularly known as Madrina, has come out with fresh revelations about Peter Okoye of P-Square, claiming he never genuinely supported her during her 2020 fallout with her former label boss, Jude Okoye.

In a series of posts shared via her Instagram stories, the "German Juice" crooner reacted to Peter’s recent online statements in which he mentioned her name amid his social media feud with his elder brother, Jude.

Cynthia, who had a very public contract dispute with Jude in 2020, said she felt uneasy seeing her name resurface. She addressed Peter directly:

“I have a mixed feeling about my name popping up like this. I am not a weak person. Certain family members made it look so... you @peterpsquare included... until you found out what they were doing to you too. Na me listen to una sha.”

Cynthia Morgan's visit to Mr P turns sour

She alleged that after her infamous 2020 interview, where she called out Jude for sabotaging her career, she and her mother personally visited Peter to thank him for his apparent public support. But what she got from the meeting left her shocked.

“He categorically told me I can’t fight his brother, that his brother is richer than me and that his stance online wasn’t because he cared for me... he did it because he wanted to let the world know the reason for some of his actions and that his brothers were no good.”

Cynthia added that Peter also confessed he only agreed to the meeting because his wife asked him to, and that moment deeply affected her.

“This one meeting broke me and I moved on… till they labeled me crazy.”

According to the singer, she and Peter reconnected again in 2023, and she used the opportunity to confront him over his actions. He apologized.

However, she expressed disappointment over his latest posts, where her name came up again:

“I told him how he treated me in 2020, and he apologized only for me to wake up this morning again to see him using my name in a disparaging manner, and that will not be tolerated.”

In another post dated May 9, Cynthia shared a screenshot of a recent chat between herself and Peter, including a missed call and messages from him requesting her number and saying he needed to speak urgently.

Peter’s message read:

“Cynthia send me your number it’s beyond that. Need to speak with you asap.”

She replied:

“Hope no problem?”

Cynthia ended her outburst with a direct jab at Jude, writing:

“Jude wickedness don reach everybody now. God no dey sleep.”

The posts have since sparked conversations online about the lingering bad blood between the Okoye brothers.

