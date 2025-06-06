A young lady, 23, has ended her marriage after just four weeks and broke the news on social media

In a lengthy statement released on Facebook, the young divorcee accused her ex-husband of spreading lies about her and rubbished his claim that she cheated on him

She said the problem that led to their divorce started at the beginning of their engagement in 2023, and narrated what she suffered in her marriage before it crashed

Adoration Zenzekile, a 23-year-old lady, has announced the crash of her marriage one month after she walked down the aisle.

She announced this via her Facebook and TikTok handles.

On TikTok, she posted a short clip of herself with words overlaid on it. The words read:

"Your marriage only last a month, now you're 23 & divorced."

Reason lady divorced her husband

Ms Adoration, in a lengthy statement released on Facebook, criticised her ex-husband, Nhlamulo, for making false allegations against her.

She said he claimed that she cheated on him, and described such a statement as untrue and baseless.

In setting the record straight, Adoration stated that their marriage crashed due to irreconcilable differences, which started from their engagement in 2023 and worsened after they married.

Adoration said she suffered mistreatment at the hands of her former mother-in-law, adding that her ex failed to protect or stand up for her. A part of her statement read:

"I'm responding to the public statement made by my ex husband Nhlamulo. It's high time I let the truth speak for itself. I'm compelled to set the record straight regarding the false allegations he has been making about me.

"The claim that I cheated on him is entirely untrue and baseless. I'd like to clarify that our divorce was a result of irreconcilable differences that started from the beginning of our engagement 2023 and got worse during our marriage, and infidelity was not a factor, particularly the mistreatment I suffered at the hands of his mother.

"I was subjected to disrespect and belittling behaviour. I'm not saying he should have been against his mother but he failed to protect me or stand up for me, prioritising his relationship with her over our marriage.

"The fact that we lived in the same yard as his parents made things worse, and it became clear that I was seen as a threat to their bond. When I left & went home, rather than addressing these issues, he chose to shift the blame onto me, using cheating as a convenient target. I want to assure everyone that the real story is about the toxic family dynamics and his inability to prioritise our relationship..."

People show the young divorcee support

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the divorcee's post below:

Matimba Nxumalo said:

"I believe anywords from You 100% i was waiting for your statement cos i knew from my heart that she did something to you, i feel sorry for those member in their church they are being abused day in day out. You did the great job by leaving that place, i hope you didnt kill your child over them."

Lusanda Gumede said:

"Tjooo😭😭may God use his hands to protect you and reward them with the punishment that they deserve😭this is beyond dehumanizing especially coming from another women who was once your age who knows exactly what it's like to be married."

Khoza Hope said:

"Oh my sister, this is truly hurting, may the Lord redirect you to your graced destiny where love and sense of belonging prevails, you did well by getting out of the Lions Den, we stand with you in this difficult times in prayer and that may the Lord help you.

"Shalom."

Naledi Manana Malatjie said:

"Sesi I'm so sorry.

"You know i always had respect and love for your marriage...but when it's toxic please choose your sanity😔❤️🕯I'm sending love and light and lots of hugs.

"You will be forever loved and supported this side❤️."

Funekah R Nyathi said:

"Another soldier came back alive 🙏🏽That’s all that matters 🥹It’s clear that everything that has been said about you is lies. I would have believed it if you were not accused of cheating coz that’s something you would never do 🥲You took your time to heal before you could move on from your previous relationship because that’s how much you love and respect yourself 🥹I thought this one was gonna be a breakthrough 🥲You will also heal from this one 🫶I am glad you never really lost yourself, coz leaving is a sign that you are still strong 🙏🏽."

Langav-iie Melon said:

"I’m so sorry you had to experience all that, but I’m happy you came out alive cause many people don’t make it. I am praying for you and your safety love.

"Sending love and hugs 🫂❤️."

