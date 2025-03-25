Cynthia Morgan has also jumped on the trending 30 Days Rant Challenge on video sharing platform TikTok

The Dancehall queen sent a message to the government as she shared her opinion about subsidy removal

However, Cynthia Morgan's transformation in terms of her looks and voice stirred concerns from social media users.

Dancehall singer Cynthia Morgan now known as Madrina is trending on X, formerly Twitter, following a video of her joining the viral 30DaysRant Challenge.

Like many Nigerians on TikTok, Cynthia made a video to discuss the country's current economic situation.

The singer in an appeal to the Tinubu-led government opposed the total removal of subsidy as she opined that it should be removed gradually.

Cynthia also advised Nigerians to plead with the government rather than rant on social media.

“The hardship under Tinubu is too much. It’s terrible. I once applauded Tinubu subsidy removal, but now I’m feeling the heat and hardship. It’s just too much to handle," she said.

The "30-day series" of rants was started by viral NYSC member Raye to express her discontent about the situation of things in the country.

It, has, however, transformed into something much bigger on social media, especially TikTok.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cynthia Morgan had openly defended Tinubu's administration.

According to the singer, Tinubu was not the most terrible president in the country's history as she schooled Nigerians.

Watch Cynthia Morgan's video as she jumped on 30 Days Rant:

Reactions trail Cynthia Morgan's video

Several netizens while reacting to the singer's video could not help but express concerns over look and voice as they repeatedly queried what happened to her over the years.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Cynthia Morgan's video, read them below:

Symply_Happy:

"Cynthia Morgan??? What happened to her colour? Cream do finish??"

omojaytee2 said:

"Omo see Cynthia Morgan."

cableanalyst reacted:

"Cynthia Morgan is now this way."

DagobertDax1 said:

"I no even hear Wetin she Dey talk I just Dey look her and felling bad."

logicoversentiments wrote:

"You lucky say you stop bleaching , where you for see money for cream and light to power AC now."

PeterROCK_ said:

"We should beg the people that should serve us? You are not OK ma."

dexxybaba commented:

"This is heart shattering... Is that Cynthia Morgan..?"

ChiefPunisher reacted:

"Cynthia Morgan used to be fair and exquisite, now Cynthia is no longer Morgan."

AgbeyegbeMarvis said:

"This cannot be Cynthia Morgan na lie."

bosunoyeleke said:

"Before Tinubu and After Tinubu, the two shots."

DonCema2 commented:

"If this is Cynthia Morgan the one I really knew that means this Tinubu hardship is more than terrible."

Austine30791843 said:

"See Cynthia ooo…Wow!!! No more long boots and patua again? Wow!! I remember when she used to look down on me coz Dr Alao of Blessed memory asked me to take her to perform and I carry this werey for free and she form celeb then..Werey alasho see where she dey now."

Jarvis reacts to rant challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that TikTok star Jarvis reacted to the trending 30-day rant challenge.

Jarvis believed that no human being could help the country except God.

According to her, she is tired and it has been God handling things all through.

