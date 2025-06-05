A young and promising Nigerian filmmaker, Olaoluwa Dare Lawal, has just been declared dead after an unfortunate incident

Olaoluwa was said to have been shooting at a location in Ogun State before he met his untimely death

Friends and family of the deceased have mourned him and shed more light on the cause of death

Nigerians have been thrown into mourning after the death of a young creative filmmaker, Olaoluwa Dare Lawal.

Olaoluwa was said to have been shooting a movie at a location in Ogun State when he drowned in the river on May 30, Saturday.

Friends and family mourn as a young filmmaker loses his life. Credit: @adejumobioluwaseun

Source: Facebook

Those who knew him have angrily reacted to the situation and shared what they know about his death.

According to one of the posts, the shoot was said to have been held at Shimawa in Ogun State. It was also announced that the said river was 30m deep.

As we report, the production outfit has yet to release a statement.

The posts read:

"The said production outfit is even yet to release a statement on the tragic loss of life of the young artist (anthey invited as the set designer of the production. Since saturday night (30th May, 2025) up till now Thursday (5th June, 2025)."

"The negligence on the part of a Gospel film production outfit taking crew to a Simawa location close to a river (30m deep) at 9pm night to shoot has claimed the life of a young creative promising Art director, SFX Artist, Set designer."

See the posts below:

Reactions as friends mourn filmmaker's death

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@Godwin Teaser said:

"Who's the producer."

@Chukwuemeka Roland Allwell said:

"Must they shoot near water? Shebi Mami water and the spirits dey their own, ppl go carry wahala go meet them. So every story done finish na to shoot for water remain. Ok na."

@Benadine Youngest Dir said:

"U see where Technical knowledge is important? U don't need to go to any river to shoot. Set Extension can archive such a results besides any pool.. waaah sorry for the lose."

@Ernest Ita Asuquo said:

"Ore.... Accept my heart felt condolences.... Please what is the name of the person and the production unit?... Just to find out if he's a member of my guild in the movie industry."

@Ayo Johnson Obalisa said:

"Ha! Serious negligence and it's sad."

@Fasusi Abiodun Olamide said:

"Why why repeating same mistake Eveytime, just like Jnr Pope. Why do we have to neglect the word Safety first. Why why."

@Kimba Freebird Lobinto said:

"Jesus!!!. Years ago, same thing happened in ile ife."

@Ayo Johnson Obalisa said:

"Ha! Serious negligence and it's sad."

Two cinematographers die in auto crash

Meanwhile, it was a sad at for the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, after two of its members died in a car crash.

Movie producer Stanley Ontop shared the heartbreaking update, disclosing that the auto crash happened in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and other colleagues in the movie industry have also mourned the deceased.

