Farooq Oreagba, also known as Mr Steeze, is already anticipating the popular Yoruba festival, Ojude Oba 2025

The investment banker recently shared a video showing him training with his horse ahead of Ojude Oba 2025

Recall that Farooq Oreagb, aka Mr Steeze viral over his flamboyant attire and style at Ojude Oba 2024

Ojude Oba 2025 in Ijebu, Ogun state is one of the popular festivals offering glimpse into the rich heritage of the Yoruba people to look out for the in the second quarter of the year.

Farooq Oreagba also known as Mr Steeze, who stole the spotlight at Ojude Oba 2024 with his flamboyant green and yellow Asooke Agbada, as he rode majestically on horseback, is set to shine again in 2025.

This comes as the investment banker, a seasoned Ojude Oba participant, shared a video of himself training with his horse ahead of the public parade.

Mr Steeze revealed he spent his Easter holiday in his hometown, Ijebu, riding his horse as he prepares for the grand event.

"Some shots from Easter weekend. Always great to pull up and hang with other @ijebuhorses_riders . No place like home!! Ijebu to the world," he wrote.

"How can there be this much love and for me not to be blessed? Simply riding through ijebu-ode on a Sunday and it almost turned into a photoshoot! I thank God for my life and I thank y’all for the love . Bless," he added in another caption.

When is Ojude Oba 2025?

Ojude Oba, which translates to "king's forecourt" in Yoruba, known for its vibrant cultural displays and public parades in honour of Awujale (king) of Ijebu, for 2025 is expected to take place in June.

It is traditionally observed on the third day of the Muslim celebration Eid-el-Kabir (also known as Ileya).

The video of Farooq Oreagba 'Mr Steeze' training with his horse ahead of Ojude Oba 2025 below:

A picture Farooq Oreagba shared with his horse in preparation for Ojude Oba 2025 below:

Fans anticipate Ojude Oba 2025

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens expressed their excitement ahead of Ojude Oba 2025. Read the comments below:

fummzydfoods reacted:

"Something is obviously cooking, cant wait."

poshmeals commented:

"This is absolutely amazing sir, our Papa with the steeze."

blackjack__1st commented:

"Steeze choke normal everyday."

deedeegodschild wrote:

"The love you put out is the love you’re receiving back. I love that for you."

omowunmi_morolake said:

"We are getting set."

sukky_2013 reacted:

"Wish I could meet you too one day sir."

What Farooq Oreagba said about fame

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Farooq Oreagba reacted to his viral photos that caused a stir on social media.

After he trended across social media platforms in the country, Farooq was spotted with a lady as he expressed how happy he was to become popular.

The businessman also revealed he was available, stirring speculations from netizens.

In his words: "I’m now officially blown, but I am available."

