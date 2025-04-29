MrBeast's Gorilla vs 100 people challenge has gone viral, becoming a heated topic on the Nigerian social media space

The YouTuber, known for staging challenges with monetary incentives, requested volunteers via his official social media page

Several Nigerians have since joined the conversation, as they shared why 100 people could or couldn't defeat a single gorilla

Popular YouTuber, MrBeast, has caused a buzz with his recent call 100 people to face a single gorilla.

MrBeast, called for volunteers after he reacted to a viral tweet, which has now been deleted that suggested 100 people could defeat 1 gorilla.

The 26-year-old YouTuber, famous for staging challenges with monetary incentives, announced he wanted to put the theory to practical as he said he needed 100 people to volunteer to face a gorilla.

"Need 100 men to test this, any volunteers?," he tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The tweet of MrBeast calling for volunteers is below:

Reactions trail MrBeast' challenge

The “100 men vs. 1 gorilla” debate has fast become a viral sensation across the world, spreading to the Nigerian social media space.

Nigerian netizens, especially those on X having been giving hot takes, and absurd arguments to back their claim on if 100 men could defeat a single gorilla or now.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

Aprokodoctor said:

"Humans overestimate how fragile they are in the grand scheme of things. Without weapons, you don't stand a chance against wild animals. Your body isn't designed to inflict damage on wild animals. A full grown gorilla is deadly o."

buildWithDeclan said:

"We have our minds. If you believe gorilla can beat 100 men, Such thoughts reflects on who you are, and how you view yourself and the world. To me. The human mind and will is the greatest weapon. If 10 commandos commit to fight a gorilla, it will be destroyed effortlessly Men has fought more deadly animals than Gorilla. I have seen what a dedicated Human mind can do first hand."

subpharmacist reacted:

"Kenyan person wey one on one humble a whole lion. Though he had lot of injuries. The thing is, we have very much domesticated ourselves. Back in days, this thing na chingum naw."

alkischeapfr said:

"Guess Samson was a Robot then."

_OnosOnos reacted:

"If a gorilla sees 100 grown men charging at it, it’s going to run away."

DiKachi96 commented:

"I thought we were done with this argument. Of course, we don't stand a chance, but 100 to 1 sliver abi purple back gorilla, stands a lot of chances. In fact,the chances should we weighed from the gorilla being the victim. We aren't talking about KINGKONG, but real gorilla."

arojinle1 reacted:

"The gorilla should be a silverback o, and nobody should hold any weapon."

