The Nigerian military is also proudly represented in the entertainment industry, with children of late veterans carrying on their legacy and names

One of the popular kids of late veterans is singer Teniola Apata made headlines in 2022 after she received a Member of the Order of the Niger award from former President Muhammadu Buhari

From Nollywood star Daniel Etim Effiong to singer Barry Jhay, Legit.ng in this article lists popular celebrities whose parents were in the Nigerian military

Like civilian parents, the Nigerian military has children who are shining lights in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF) also known as the Nigerian military comprises of three service branches: the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, and Nigerian Air Force, with the president as the commander-in-chief, exercising constitutional authority through the Ministry of Defence, which is responsible for the management of the military and its personnel.

Some celebrities whose parents were in the military grew up in barracks and had to relocate to new locations as national duty required.

Recently, Nollywood star Daniel Etim-Effiong recounted his childhood experience, bringing up memories about his father, who once served in the Nigerian military.

While some children whose parents are in the military tend to follow in their footsteps, Legit.ng presents this article, listing popular Nigerian celebrities whose parents were military personnel and police officers but chose to venture into the entertainment industry.

1. Etim Effiong recalls his father's Lt. Col. Moses Effiong's arrest

The Nollywood star, while speaking with Chude Jideonwo, shared how his father, Lt. Col. Moses Effiong, was falsely implicated in a coup and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Etim also linked the scenario to how he was also wrongly accused and expelled from the university, over alleged involvement in cultism.

The actor's father was arrested for alleged involvement in the Mamman Vatsa coup in 1985/86 under Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida's regime.

Etim, whose father was arrested when he was only one, lost his mother when he was four years old. She died in an accident while travelling to Kano Central Prison, where his father was imprisoned.

Etim's father was pardoned after 34 years by the former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020.

2. Apata's daughters Teni and Niniola

Teni and Niniola are Nigerian singers who are the daughters of the late Brigadier-General Simeon Apata.

Their father served in the Nigerian army as a soldier and the founder of the Apata Memorial High School.

He was assassinated on the 8th of January, 1995.

Teni disclosed she was two when her father was brutally murdered, adding that the effect was still evident in her life several years later.

The Money crooner bragged about her disciplinarian father, sharing how he helped everyone around him, sent people to school, and ultimately laid his life for others.

3. Ayinde Barrister's son Barry Jhay

Barry Jhay, known for his cultural music style, also known as Afro-Adura, is the son of the late Fuji music pioneer, Sikiru Ololade Ayinde Balogun, aka Ayinde Barrister or Barry Wonder.

Before venturing into music, Barrister was enlisted as a clerk in the army during the Nigerian Civil War, going on to serve in the 10th Brigade of the 2nd Division of the Nigerian Army under Col Adeniran.

After the war, Barrister was posted to the Army Signals Headquarters, Apapa and later to the Army Resettlement Centre, Oshodi.

4 Rapper Vector grew up in the barracks

The Nigerian rapper, who is the song of late senior police officer, had his childhood in the police barracks.

Vector, in an interview with The Nation in 2015, shared his struggles with bullying while living in the barracks.

5. Yemi Alade's father was a commissioner

Grammy nominee, Yemi Alade, also known as Mama Africa, is one of the top female Nigerian music stars.

Yemi Alade’s father, James Alade, served in the Nigerian police force and was once a commissioner. He passed away in 2015.

Teni marks dad's 30th anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Teni, in 2025, marked the death anniversary of her father, Brigadier-General Simeon Apata.

The singer disclosed that she never got the chance to take pictures with her father.

Describing her late father, she noted that many who knew her father said he was a terror to armed robbers, who were disturbing society.

