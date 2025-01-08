Singer Teni has remembered her late father, ex-army officer, Simeon Apata, who was killed 30 years ago

In her post, she shared pictures of her late father and how he died in the presence of his family

She also shared how she missed him and the encouragement she got from her sister when she told her about it

Nigerian singer, Teni Apata, has marked the death anniversary of her late father, who was an ex-army officer, Brigadier-General, Simeon Apata.

The music star, who was spotted at a cele church for the cross-over service, said that her father died in 1995.

According to her, he was assassinated on 8th January 1995 in the presence of his wife and children. She disclosed that his two weeks old baby was used as a bait to get her father then.

In the caption of her post, she noted that her father was killed in front of his home. The singer mentioned that she never got the chance to take pictures with her father.

However, she spoke with her singer, Niniola, who is also a talented music star about their dad. Her sister told her that she should look into the mirror. Every time she sees herself, she was going to see their late father as well. But she didn't tell her the reason for saying such.

Teni noted that the words that her sister told her hit deep into her, and she wished that her father will continue resting in peace.

Describing her late father, in a post made into a collage, she noted that many who knew her father said he was a terror to armed robbers, who were disturbing the society.

The singer further stated that her father killed a lot of armed robbers before his unfortunate death.

Teni speaks about her dad's widows

Sharing a picture of her late father's widows, she showed three women and said that they were 'sisters' but from different parts of Nigeria.

According to her, one was from Delta state, the other one was from Ekiti state, while the third wife was from Ondo state.

Mentioning their names, Teni said, one was called Gladys Ify, Margaret Olayinka and Margaret Folajogun.

The Uyo Meyo crooner further stated that while the three wives granted interviews to a man known as Gregory Austin Nwakunor, they said that the death of their husband created a big vacuum in their individual lives.

Teni shares her father school

In the video uploaded in her post, she shared one of the biggest heritage that her late father left for his family.

In the recording, the beautiful structure of Apata Memorial Nursery /Primary and Secondary was put on display.

It was noted that the school runs a day and boarding house facility.

The Hustle crooner, who lost so much weight years ago, kept her picture beside that of her late father to show the resemblance between the two of them.

