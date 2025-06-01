Actor Daniel Etim Effiong, in a new interview, recalled his heartbreaking experience and the sad pattern of false accusations in his family

The Nollywood actor, who shared how his father was imprisoned when he was one year old, also recalled how he was wrongly expelled from a university

Daniel Etim Effiong's tragic story has stirred emotions on social media as many Nigerians reacted, sharing different opinions

Nollywood actor Daniel Etim Effiong has evoked emotions with a revelation about his heartbreaking experience as a child and at the university.

Etim, in a conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo, opened up on the tragic pattern of false accusations in his family.

Like his father, Lt. Col. Moses Effiong, who was falsely implicated in a coup and sentenced to life imprisonment, Etim recalled how he was wrongly accused and expelled from the Federal University of Technology, Minna, over alleged involvement in cultism.

The actor disclosed that his father was arrested for alleged involvement in the Mamman Vatsa coup in 1985/86 under Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida's regime when he was only one year old.

He also lost his mother when he was four years old, revealing that she died in an accident while travelling to Kano Central Prison, where his father was imprisoned.

The actor added that he was raised by relatives.

"I was four when my mom died, I was one when my dad was taken to prison. My mom d!ed in an accident on her way to visit my dad in prison," he said.

Etim's father was, however, pardoned after 34 years by the Buhari-led administration during the lockdown in 2020.

Reactions trail Daniel Etim's tragic experiences

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, Read the comments below:

kingwhytegod said:

"This Is very deep, congrats on your success you deserved it."

stallionkitchen reacted:

"This is very emotional to watch."

monaby_ said:

"Life is deeper than we think. People go through unimaginable things and pains and yet they find a way to survive. Not everyone can survive certain things and truth is everyone has a story, but some people’s story’s are deeper than others."

precious_neni said:

"That's why his wife is always trying to over compensate... Love it for them."

real_mjoy said:

"People be kind online. You don’t know what people have passed thru."

nonye.the.matriarch reacted:

"That's too much to suffer especially at that age."

digitechgrace reacted:

"Aww, my dear @etimeffiong those life challenges still didn't turn you to a monster but a kind gentle soul.... Your aura on screen glues my sight and I love love your gentleness."

