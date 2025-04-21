Skit maker Cute Abiola has shared a funny video of him sending a message to Prisiclla Ojo's husband, Juma Jux

Cute Abiola, who was one of the celebrity guests at the wedding, also warned Juma Jux about Nigerians if he did treat Priscilla right

The skit maker's warning message and prayer for Juma Jux have stirred reactions from popular celebrities in the entertainment industry

Content creator, actor and skit maker Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, aka Cute Abiola, has issued a warning to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux following the conclusion of his traditional wedding with Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla.

Cute Abiola, in a video he shared on his page, was seen standing before a portrait of Priscilla and Jux at their wedding as he passed his message.

Cute Abiola sends message to Juma Jux after marrying Priscilla Ojo. Credit: thecuteabiola/itspriscy

The skit maker appealed to Jux to take care of Priscilla to avoid witnessing the wrath of Nigerians.

According to Cute Abiola, Nigerians can turn against someone they once loved.

"The way everybody is respecting you that Juma, our Tanzanian husband, let it be like that, please I know you are good man, but please, it is not a threat, just make sure our daughter keeps shining, Nigerians them no well, I pray this is your first wedding, it will be your last," Cute Abiola said in the video.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Juma Jux made promises to his father and mother-in-law during his flamboyant traditional wedding ceremony.

Cute Abiola drops marriage advice for Priscilla's Boo, Juma Jux. Credit: itspriscy

He stated that he was going to take care of his father-in-law, promising that the man would come over to Tanzania to visit them.

The video of Cute Abiola's warning to Juma Jux on Priscilla Ojo below:

Reactions trail Cute Abiola's warning

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from popular celebrities, as many shared their take on Cute Abiola's video. Read the comments.

docta_ulimwengu said:

"We are not finished yet! Welcome to Tanzania 🇹🇿 for the final celebration."

missginapromotes commented:

"Juma Juice doesn’t know he married the whole country."

mr_kogberegbe said:

"You have spoken well... a gbadun looto, especially the online legit family."

oluwafemco_rst reacted:

"You Dey beg person way them don cover him face with love ,how him won take hear u now."

thecuteabiola said:

"Abeg wedding don finish , abeg can we start posting our own content now ? Na una promise after wedding ooooo , wedding don finish oooo , 🙏🏻 tor ! Happy Easter."

everythingfurniture.ng reacted:

"Anything wey go make @juma_jux lock his comments section no go happen IJMN."

aliyucisse commented:

You c dat line? *The way Nigerias can love sm1, They can Hate Him* GOD BLESS THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA 🇳🇬

Funke Akindekle prays for Juma, Priscilla

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Funke Akindele showed great excitement that Iyabo Ojo's daughter was getting married.

The mum of two penned a short note to celebrate the couple and Iyabo Ojo over the success of the ceremony.

The actress showered prayers on the couple and also congratulated them on their wedding day. She also wrote a glowing tribute about her colleague, Iyabo Ojo.

