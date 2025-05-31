Afrobeats star Davido has shown his generous side to a female fan after he reacted to her video

The female fan had shared a video of her grooving to a song grooving to a song with her hair scattered on her head

Davido noticed her hair and decided to finance her new hairstyle with a substantial amount

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has caused a buzz with the whopping sum of money he gave a female fan.

On Saturday, May 31, Davido returned to social media X, formerly Twitter, as he expressed his desire to give away money to fans.

Davido shows support for his fan over Wizkid's follower. Credit: davido/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

He wrote,

"I feel like sharing money today."

A female fan, identified as Davidoheir, soon caught Davido's attention with a video of her grooving to a song.

The short clip showed the lady with scattered hair on her head.

Reacting to the video, Davido requested the female fan's account number, which she promptly provided.

The DMW label boss went on to share a bank transfer screenshot showing he had sent the sum of five million naira to the female fan.

Davido surprises female fan with N5 million as he snubs Wizkid's supporter's cry for assistance. Credit: davido

Source: Facebook

Davido, in a caption, added that the money was for her to get a new hair done.

Sharing the screenshot of the debit alert, Davido wrote in a caption,

Davido's generosity follows another incident where a lady, a supporter of Wizkid, requested his financial help for her ailing sister.

"Good day everyone, if many of you have noticed I haven’t been online for a while now. Because I Have been trying to sort out somethings offline but it has choked up my neck that I can’t handle it alone anymore. My sister has serious health issues and we are in need of 7 million," she wrote.

So please sir @davido I really need your support and help. Your not helping me but my sister God bless you," she added.

Reactions as Davido gives female fan N5M

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Davido's generosity to a lucky female fan. Read the comments below:

RealChiefPriest said:

"Talk and Do!!! Naso we dey run ham. Money na water."

YKoluwaseun9 said:

"so hair worth more than person life? You fałl my hand bro."

DanielRegha said:

"Davido, you can as well fulfil this pledge, it's long overdue. You can't be out here doing giveaways when you're still indebted to the public. Priorities...."

bigwizarrdd reacted:

"E no mean anything, her sister won’t still die so jokes on you."

provii8 said:

"Davido press money for hair instead of the sick, well wizkid would have done worst."

OfficialJoel4_ said:

"Davido has thought that girl a serious lesson. Even if you hate People....be carefully how u come online to rant. You don't know what will happen tomorrow."

apless24 reacted:

"WizKid team already reached out to her let's calm down pls. God no be Man."

Davido buys new Cybertruck

Legit.ng also reported that the DMW boss added another sleek car to his impressive collection of exotic vehicles.

Davido, in a chat with an associate, disclosed he has included another white Cybertruck to his fleet.

Sharing the good news in a private conversation via his official Instagram page, Davido wrote, "Just got mine we back to back this Saturday wen I get back to Lagos."

Source: Legit.ng