Bobrisky has posted a video to drag blogger Tosin Silverdam following his drama with Blessing CEO and IVD at an event

The relationship expert caused a scene when he saw Tosin Silverdam at the event, and the video soon surfaced online

Fans reacted to everything Bobrisky said in the video, while also asking him questions about his new look

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has dragged blogger Tosin Silverdam over his drama with self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO.

Blessing CEO and Tosin clashed at an event due to what the blogger had been saying about her.

Bobrisky speaks about Blessing CEO and Tosin Silvderdam's drama. Photo credit@bobriskly222/@tosinsilverdam/@blessing ceo

Source: Instagram

In a reaction video, Bobrisky dragged Silverdam, claiming that the blogger owed him money. He stated that he was going to contact his lawyer to collect the money, adding that Silverdam thought he had forgotten about the debt while continuing to drag him.

Bobrisky speaks about Blessing CEO

In the recording, the crossdresser, who had a case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), expressed his love for Blessing CEO but said he was disappointed by her actions.

Bobrisky asserted that Blessing CEO should have handled Tosin Silverdam differently, instead of simply telling him they should talk.

He also recalled an incident with a cameraman in the past, where the person tried to focus the camera on his face instead of showcasing his outfit to the world.

Bobrisky sends warning to Tosin Silverdam. Photo credit@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Fans worry about Bobrisky

Fans of the crossdresser observed his new look. They asked what might have happened that his face looked swollen.

A few suggested that he might have done BBL on the face as they expressed their feeling about him.

See the video here:

What fans said about Bobrisky's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by the crossdresser. Here are comments below:

@somma_2013 commented:

"Bobrisky did you do BBL for your face? Nothing wey person no go see for this man hand."

@hi_nkem wrote:

"Bobrisky looks pregnant , abi wetin do him face."

@official_lauryn said:

"Na because you na man na,Blessing na woman."

@bb_hair_world shared:

"But when it was your turn to land papaya you nor fit. But what do I know?"

@officialbblessingceo stated:

"No vex mummy of Lagos. Ma the premier I no one spoil but as I hold am one land am na him ivd jack me commot . I won't miss next time."

@lizzyendowed reacted:

"Bob don Dey really broke and needs some online money because this content nor just make sense. From Blessing C wettin wettin enter Mercy movie premiere. Make I ask this Bob question, when you dey Nigerian, how many people you woze? Na now when you disappear go where I nor know you dey advice. Yeye people everywhere."

Bobrisky shares prison experience

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the controversial crossdresser had gushed over his stay in the prison.

He was a guest on Isbae U's podcast where he spoke about it. In a video making the rounds, he was seen saying that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time.

He also warned fans not to spray money, and he lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law. His take about life in prison sparked reactions among fans in the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng